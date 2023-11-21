Dab tsi yog qhov tsis zoo ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv?

Raws li kev tshaj tawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 txuas ntxiv mus thoob plaws ntiaj teb, tau muaj kev tsom mus rau qhov zoo ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv, xws li nws lub peev xwm los txo qhov mob hnyav thiab tiv thaiv kev mus pw hauv tsev kho mob. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom lees paub tias zoo li kev cuam tshuam kev kho mob, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kuj tuaj yeem muaj qhov tsis zoo. Txawm hais tias cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv deb tshaj qhov txaus ntshai, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom paub txog qhov muaj peev xwm tsis zoo. Nov yog qee qhov kev sib tham tsis zoo uas cuam tshuam nrog kev tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19:

1. Lwm Cov Kev Los Taw: Zoo li feem ntau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev phiv. Cov no feem ntau mob me thiab luv luv, nrog rau qhov mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob nqaij, thiab kub taub hau. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no yog lub cim qhia tias lub cev tab tom tsim kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob thiab feem ntau raug daws tsis pub dhau ob peb hnub.

2. Kev tsis haum: Txawm hais tias tsis tshua muaj, qee tus neeg yuav muaj kev tsis haum tshuaj rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no feem ntau yog tam sim ntawd thiab tuaj yeem muaj los ntawm cov tsos mob me xws li khaus khaus thiab khaus mus rau qhov tshwm sim hnyav xws li ua pa nyuaj lossis anaphylaxis. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias cov xwm txheej no tsis tshua muaj heev, thiab cov chaw txhaj tshuaj muaj cov cuab yeej zoo los daws cov xwm txheej no.

3. Unknown Long-Term Effects: Txij li thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 yog qhov tshiab, muaj cov ntaub ntawv tsawg ntawm lawv cov kev cuam tshuam mus sij hawm ntev. Txawm hais tias kev sim tshuaj ntau yam tau pom tias lawv muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab kev ua tau zoo, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum tau soj ntsuam ntxiv rau cov kev mob tshwm sim mus sij hawm ntev.

FAQ:

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 puas tuaj yeem muab rau kuv rau COVID-19?

A: Tsis yog, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tam sim no tau tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev tsis muaj tus kab mob nyob uas ua rau COVID-19. Lawv ua haujlwm los ntawm kev qhia lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob kom paub txog thiab tiv thaiv tus kabmob.

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob puas txaus ntshai?

A: Cov kev mob tshwm sim ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 feem ntau yog me me thiab ib ntus. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv hnyav yog qhov tsawg heev, thiab cov chaw txhaj tshuaj tau npaj los daws txhua qhov xwm txheej ceev.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yog tias kuv muaj kev fab tshuaj?

A: Feem ntau cov neeg muaj kev fab tshuaj tuaj yeem tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 yam nyab xeeb. Txawm li cas los xij, cov tib neeg uas muaj keeb kwm ntawm kev tsis haum tshuaj hnyav rau ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv lossis nws cov khoom yuav tsum sab laj nrog lawv tus kws kho mob ua ntej txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv.

Hauv kev xaus, thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tau ua pov thawj tias yog lub cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam kev sib kis, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom lees paub qhov tsis zoo uas cuam tshuam nrog kev txhaj tshuaj. Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau yog mob me thiab luv luv, thiab cov tshuaj tiv thaiv hnyav yog qhov tsawg heev. Raws li cov ntaub ntawv ntau ntxiv, kev soj ntsuam txuas ntxiv yuav pab ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab ua tau zoo ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv nyob rau lub sijhawm ntev.