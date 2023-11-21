By

Dab tsi yog qhov tsis zoo ntawm Moderna booster?

Hauv kev sib ntaus sib tua tsis tu ncua tiv thaiv COVID-19 kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw, kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tshwm sim los ua cov cuab yeej muaj peev xwm los txhim kho kev tiv thaiv thiab tiv thaiv kev hloov pauv tshiab. Moderna, ib qho ntawm cov tuam txhab tshuaj tiv thaiv, tau tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb tsim los tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab hais txog qhov hloov zuj zus ntawm tus kab mob. Thaum txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tau pom cov lus cog tseg hauv kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau xav txog cov txiaj ntsig tsis zoo uas lawv muaj rau tib neeg.

Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob yog dab tsi?

Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob yog ib qho koob tshuaj ntxiv ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas tau txhaj tshuaj tom qab thawj koob txhaj tshuaj. Nws lub hom phiaj txhawm rau txhim kho lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab txuas ntxiv lub sijhawm tiv thaiv kab mob tshwj xeeb.

Nkag siab txog qhov tsis zoo

Txawm hais tias kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob feem ntau tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo, qee tus neeg yuav ntsib qee yam tsis zoo. Cov teebmeem no feem ntau yog mob me thiab ntuav, daws tau li ntawm ob peb hnub. Cov kev mob tshwm sim tshwm sim tom qab tau txais Moderna booster muaj xws li qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob nqaij, ua daus no, ua npaws, thiab qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj xws li mob, liab, lossis o.

FAQ:

1. Puas yog cov txiaj ntsig tsis zoo ntawm Moderna booster txawv ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thawj zaug?

Qhov cuam tshuam tsis zoo ntawm Moderna booster feem ntau zoo ib yam li cov neeg tau ntsib tom qab thawj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv. Txawm li cas los xij, qee tus neeg tuaj yeem ntsib cov kev mob tshwm sim ntau dua nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv vim muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob.

2. Cov teebmeem tsis zoo yuav kav ntev npaum li cas?

Cov teebmeem tsis zoo ntawm Moderna booster feem ntau yog luv luv thiab daws tsis pub dhau ob peb hnub. Yog tias cov tsos mob tshwm sim los yog hnyav dua, nws raug nquahu kom sab laj nrog kws kho mob.

3. Leej twg yuav muaj feem cuam tshuam ntau dua?

Txawm hais tias muaj kev cuam tshuam tsis zoo tuaj yeem tshwm sim hauv ib tus neeg tau txais Moderna booster, qee tus neeg yuav muaj feem cuam tshuam rau lawv. Qhov no suav nrog cov tib neeg uas muaj keeb kwm ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv muaj zog dua rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv lossis cov neeg muaj mob hauv qab. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias feem coob ntawm cov neeg zam lub koob tshuaj zoo.

xaus

Thaum Moderna cov tshuaj txhawb tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev txhawb nqa kev tiv thaiv kab mob COVID-19, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom paub txog cov txiaj ntsig tsis zoo. Cov teebmeem no feem ntau me me thiab ib ntus, zoo ib yam li cov uas tau ntsib tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv thawj zaug. Yog tias koj muaj kev txhawj xeeb lossis muaj cov tsos mob hnyav lossis tsis tu ncua, nws raug nquahu kom sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob rau kev taw qhia thiab kev txhawb nqa.