4 hom tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID yog dab tsi?

Hauv kev tawm tsam thoob ntiaj teb tiv thaiv COVID-19 kev kis thoob ntiaj teb, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tshwm sim los ua cov cuab yeej tseem ceeb los tiv thaiv kev kis tus kabmob. Cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov kws tshawb fawb tau tsim ntau hom tshuaj tiv thaiv los tiv thaiv tus kabmob tshiab, txhua tus siv cov txheej txheem sib txawv los tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv. Ntawm no, peb tshawb nrhiav plaub yam tseem ceeb ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID tam sim no.

1. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv mRNA: mRNA tshuaj tiv thaiv, xws li cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer-BioNTech thiab Moderna, ua haujlwm los ntawm kev nthuav tawm ib qho me me ntawm tus kab mob cov khoom siv caj ces, hu ua messenger RNA (mRNA), rau hauv lub cev. Qhov mRNA no qhia cov hlwb los tsim cov kab mob tsis zoo, ua rau lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo thiab tau siv dav thoob ntiaj teb.

2. Viral Vector Vaccines: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob viral vector, zoo li cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Oxford-AstraZeneca thiab Johnson & Johnson, siv cov kab mob tsis muaj mob (tsis yog tus kabmob coronavirus) ua lub tsheb xa cov khoom hloov pauv ntawm tus kabmob genetic khoom rau hauv lub hlwb. Qhov kev hloov kho no ua rau cov hlwb tsim cov kab mob kis kab mob, txhawb kev tiv thaiv kab mob. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no tau ua pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig thiab tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tshaj tawm tshuaj tiv thaiv thoob ntiaj teb.

3. Protein Subunit Vaccines: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv subunit, xws li cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Novavax, muaj cov kab mob tsis zoo, xws li cov proteins lossis cov khoom tawg, uas ua rau lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no tsis muaj cov kab mob muaj sia nyob thiab suav tias muaj kev nyab xeeb rau tib neeg feem coob. Lawv tau pom cov txiaj ntsig tau zoo hauv kev sim tshuaj thiab tam sim no raug tswj hwm hauv ntau lub tebchaws.

4. Inactivated Vaccines: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis muaj zog, zoo li cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Sinovac thiab Bharat Biotech, siv cov tshuaj tua kab mob los yog tsis ua haujlwm los txhawb kev tiv thaiv kab mob. Los ntawm kev qhia tus kab mob uas tsis ua haujlwm rau hauv lub cev, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no qhia lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob kom paub txog thiab tawm tsam tus kab mob muaj sia yog tias kis tau. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis muaj zog muaj keeb kwm ntev ntawm kev siv thiab tau ua tiav hauv kev tiv thaiv ntau yam kab mob.

FAQ:

Q: Puas yog tag nrho plaub hom tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob COVID muaj qhov sib npaug?

A: Cov kev ua tau zoo tuaj yeem sib txawv ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv, tab sis tag nrho plaub hom tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav, pw hauv tsev kho mob, thiab kev tuag los ntawm COVID-19.

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no puas nyab xeeb?

A: Kev sim tshuaj ntau yam thiab cov txheej txheem kev tswj hwm nruj tau ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no. Txawm li cas los xij, zoo li kev cuam tshuam kev kho mob, qee tus neeg yuav muaj kev mob tshwm sim me me, uas feem ntau ua neej nyob luv luv thiab ntau dua los ntawm cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem xaiv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv twg?

A: Qhov muaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav txawv nyob ntawm koj qhov chaw thiab cov kev txiav txim siab los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv. Nws raug nquahu kom ua raws li cov lus qhia ntawm cov kws kho mob thiab tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kev tso cai uas muab rau koj.

Hauv kev sib ntaus sib tua tiv thaiv COVID-19, plaub hom tshuaj tiv thaiv no tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv tib neeg thiab cov zej zog thoob ntiaj teb. Kev tshawb fawb txuas ntxiv thiab kev txhim kho hauv kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav ntxiv dag zog rau peb lub peev xwm los tawm tsam tus kabmob thiab ua kom xaus rau qhov teebmeem kev noj qab haus huv thoob ntiaj teb no.