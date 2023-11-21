Muaj pes tsawg hnub txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis pub dawb?
Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, muaj kev tsom mus rau kev tiv thaiv kab mob los ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj. Ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv uas tau txais kev pom zoo yog tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles. Shingles, tseem hu ua herpes zoster, yog ib qho mob pob khaus tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib tus kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yog ib txoj hauv kev zoo los txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem. Tab sis hnub nyoog twg yog qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles dawb?
FAQ:
Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog dab tsi?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv uas pab tiv thaiv kev loj hlob ntawm tus kab mob shingles. Nws muaj ib daim ntawv tsis muaj zog ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, uas ua rau lub cev tsis muaj zog los tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv los tawm tsam tus kab mob.
Q: Leej twg tsim nyog tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?
A: Hauv ntau lub tebchaws, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles raug pom zoo rau cov neeg muaj hnub nyoog 50 thiab siab dua. Txawm li cas los xij, kev tsim nyog yuav txawv nyob ntawm cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb uas tau teev tseg los ntawm txhua lub teb chaws txoj cai saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv.
Q: Puas yog tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles dawb?
A: Qhov muaj thiab tus nqi ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tuaj yeem sib txawv nyob ntawm lub teb chaws thiab nws txoj kev kho mob. Hauv qee lub tebchaws, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem muab pub dawb rau qee pawg hnub nyoog raws li ib feem ntawm txoj haujlwm txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv hauv tebchaws. Txawm li cas los xij, nyob rau hauv lwm qhov xwm txheej, cov tib neeg yuav tsum tau them nyiaj rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv lossis tau them los ntawm lawv daim ntawv pov hwm kev noj qab haus huv.
Q: Vim li cas cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles pom zoo rau cov neeg laus?
A: Qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles nce nrog lub hnub nyoog, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog tom qab hnub nyoog 50. Cov neeg laus muaj feem yuav muaj cov tsos mob hnyav thiab muaj teeb meem los ntawm shingles, xws li postherpetic neuralgia, uas ua rau mob ntev. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv pab txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim cov kab mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem cuam tshuam.
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob lossis cov kws saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv hauv cheeb tsam kom txiav txim siab txog cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb thiab muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles hauv koj cheeb tsam. Lawv tuaj yeem muab cov ntaub ntawv raug hais txog kev tsim nyog, nqi, thiab lwm yam uas yuav tsum tau txais kev txhaj tshuaj. Nco ntsoov, kev tiv thaiv ib txwm zoo dua li kev kho, thiab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tuaj yeem txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob no.