Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Controversy Surrounds Void Crew Artwork Zoo sib xws rau Destiny 2 Pyramid Nkoj

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Controversy Surrounds Void Crew Artwork Zoo sib xws rau Destiny 2 Pyramid Nkoj

Hutlihut Games, the developer of Void Crew, has faced backlash from the Destiny community due to similarities between the Pyramid Ships featured in the game and those in Destiny 2. One of the Senior Artists at Hutlihut acknowledged that they took inspiration from Bungie’s work.

Void Crew, an adventure space sim published by Focus Entertainment, generated excitement for its upcoming early access launch on September 7 by sharing promotional artwork. While many admired the aesthetic and visual quality of the artwork, others raised questions about the resemblance between one of the ships and those in Destiny 2.

In response to the criticism, Kristoffer Nissen, the 3D Senior Artist at Hutlihut, addressed the accusations in the official Void Crew Discord. Nissen admitted that there was indeed inspiration drawn from Destiny, stating that the Hollow’s design language incorporated elements such as lifeless geometric shapes, machinery, and insect-like details.

However, Nissen also clarified that the design process involved the creation of design documents and ideas for the enemies in the game. The intention was to have a variety of enemy types, including low, mid, and high-tier enemies, with differentiation in sizes and other characteristics.

Despite defending the artistic choices, Nissen acknowledged that Hutlihut may need to reconsider some of the artwork to ensure it stands out more clearly compared to Destiny 2.

This controversy is not unique to Hutlihut Games, as Bungie itself has faced accusations of copying. In the past, an iconic cutscene revealing the origin of The Witness in Destiny 2 drew criticism for using a fan’s artwork without permission. Bungie later apologized, credited the artist, and provided compensation.

In conclusion, the similarities between the Pyramid Ships in Void Crew and Destiny 2 have sparked controversy within the gaming community. Hutlihut Games has acknowledged drawing inspiration from Destiny but also emphasized the unique elements in their game’s design. It remains to be seen how the company will address this issue moving forward.

Qhov chaw:
– Article: Kurt Perry, Published: 2023-09-07, Updated: 2023-09-07
– Void Crew (Discord)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Nanocatalysts ntawm Kev Lag Luam Thoob Ntiaj Teb Tech: Ib Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Lub Limitations ntawm Physics: Predicting Unpredictable

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Xov Xwm

Armored Core 6 Hloov Kho 1.002: Patch Notes thiab Gameplay Hloov

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

technology

Apple's Hloov mus rau USB-C ntawm iPhone 15: Kev Tsav Tsheb, Tab sis muaj txiaj ntsig

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Ginger: Ib qho tshuaj ntsuab rau cem quav

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Starfield tau txais kev txhawb nqa Mods tuaj hauv 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Instagram Kev Ntsuam Xyuas Tshiab Feature los Qhia Pub Cov Lus Qhia nrog Cov Phooj Ywg Zoo

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments