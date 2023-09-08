Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Asteroid Sample Rov Qab Lub Hom Phiaj OSIRIS-REx ncav cuag qhov kawg

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Asteroid Sample Rov Qab Lub Hom Phiaj OSIRIS-REx ncav cuag qhov kawg

A capsule containing 250 grams of asteroid dust is set to land in the Utah desert on September 24th, marking the culmination of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. Launched in 2016, the mission aimed to collect and return a sample from the asteroid Bennu, which offers valuable insights into the formation of our solar system over 4.5 billion years ago. The capsule will be carefully transported to a NASA laboratory in Houston to prevent contamination before being distributed to various participating laboratories around the world.

Bennu, being a relatively primitive material, is highly valuable for scientists seeking to understand the origins of the solar system. Similar meteorites with Bennu’s composition do fall to Earth, but they often burn up in the atmosphere or become contaminated by the terrestrial environment. The OSIRIS-REx mission offers a unique opportunity to study an uncontaminated sample.

Canadian researchers will also have the opportunity to analyze a portion of the sample, thanks to their contribution to the mission with the OLA (OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter) instrument. The Canadian Space Agency will have access to 4% of the sample, equivalent to 10 grams. Michael Daly, a researcher at York University, plans to measure the thermal conductivity of his sample to determine the thermal properties of the entire asteroid. Dominique Weis and her colleagues at the University of British Columbia will use a sensitive type of mass spectrometry to determine the composition of Bennu.

While three-quarters of the sample will be preserved for future generations to study, the OSIRIS-REx mission will continue beyond the delivery of the capsule. The probe will proceed to orbit the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

Qhov chaw:
– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission
– Michael Daly, researcher at York University
– Dominique Weis, director of the Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research at the University of British Columbia

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Nanocatalysts ntawm Kev Lag Luam Thoob Ntiaj Teb Tech: Ib Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Lub Limitations ntawm Physics: Predicting Unpredictable

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Apple's Hloov mus rau USB-C ntawm iPhone 15: Kev Tsav Tsheb, Tab sis muaj txiaj ntsig

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Ginger: Ib qho tshuaj ntsuab rau cem quav

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Starfield tau txais kev txhawb nqa Mods tuaj hauv 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments