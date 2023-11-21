Tinder Revamps nta kom sib sib zog nqus kev sib txuas thiab txhim kho cov neeg siv qhov tseeb

Tinder, lub npe nrov sib tham app, tsis ntev los no tau tshaj tawm qhov kev tsim kho tshiab tseem ceeb uas lub hom phiaj txhawb kev sib cuam tshuam muaj txiaj ntsig thiab txhawb kev sib raug zoo ntawm nws cov neeg siv. Lub tuam txhab tau txais kev tshoov siab los ntawm nws cov kev tshawb fawb ntawm Gen Z qhov kev nyiam sib tham, qhia txog qhov xav tau kom muaj tseeb dua thiab kev sib txuas uas txuas mus dhau qhov kev sib cuam tshuam ntawm qhov chaw.
Ntawm cov yam ntxwv tshiab tau tshaj tawm yog kev koom ua ke ntawm cov lus qhia prompts, tus cwj pwm ntev ntev ntawm kev sib tham apps xws li Hinge lossis Bumble. Cov lus qhia no ua rau cov neeg siv Tinder qhia lawv tus kheej los ntawm kev teb cov lus xws li "Thawj yam khoom ntawm kuv daim ntawv teev npe yog ..." lossis "Ob qhov tseeb thiab kev dag." Los ntawm kev sib qhia lawv cov kev xav thiab kev paub dhau los ntawm cov lus ceeb toom no, cov neeg siv muaj lub sijhawm los qhia txog lawv tus kheej thiab koom nrog kev sib tham ntau dua txij thaum pib.
Tsis tas li ntawd, Tinder tau qhia txog cov ntaub ntawv tseem ceeb, tso cai rau cov neeg siv los qhia lawv cov cim kos npe nrog rau lawv cov profiles. Thaum zoo li tsis tseem ceeb, cov ntaub ntawv kos npe kos npe tau dhau los ua lub ntsiab lus txaus siab ntawm ntau tus neeg, muab cov dej khov nab kuab thiab kev sib tham pib.
Txhawm rau txhim kho cov neeg siv kev paub ntxiv, Tinder tseem tau nthuav tawm cov yeeb yaj kiab tshiab, txhaj tshuaj ntau dua thiab lub neej rau hauv lub app interface. Cov animations no ntxiv cov ntsiab lus ntawm kev ua si thiab kev lom zem, teeb tsa theem rau kev sib cuam tshuam thiab kev lom zem.
Tinder's "rizz-thawj redesign" sawv cev rau lub tuam txhab kev cog lus kom nyob twj ywm thiab ua tau raws li qhov kev xav tau ntawm nws cov neeg siv sib txawv. Los ntawm kev sib koom ua ke cov yam ntxwv tshiab no, Tinder lub hom phiaj los tsim ib puag ncig uas txhawb kev sib sib zog nqus, txhawb kev sib tham tiag tiag, thiab txhawb kev sib raug zoo.
FAQ
Dab tsi ua rau Tinder rov tsim dua?
Tinder qhov kev tsim kho tshiab tau txhawb nqa los ntawm nws txoj kev tshawb fawb ntawm Gen Z qhov kev nyiam sib tham, uas tau hais txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm qhov tseeb thiab kev sib txuas uas dhau mus dhau ntawm kev sib cuam tshuam sab nraud.
Yuav ua li cas profile prompts txhim kho cov neeg siv kev paub?
Profile prompts muab sijhawm rau cov neeg siv los qhia lawv tus kheej thiab koom nrog kev sib tham muaj txiaj ntsig txij thaum pib. Los ntawm kev sib qhia lawv cov lus teb rau kev tshoov siab, cov neeg siv tuaj yeem nthuav qhia lawv tus kheej, nyiam, thiab kev ntshaw.
Lub luag haujlwm dab tsi ua cov cim kos npe ua si hauv cov yam ntxwv tshiab?
Cov ntaub ntawv kos npe Zodiac yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev txaus siab rau cov neeg siv. Nws tuaj yeem ua tus icebreaker lossis kev sib tham pib thiab tuaj yeem coj cov neeg siv nrog cov cim qhia ua ke.
Lub hom phiaj ntawm cov animations tshiab yog dab tsi?
Cov animations tshiab qhia los ntawm Tinder ntxiv qhov kev nkag siab ntawm kev ua si thiab vibrancy rau lub app interface. Lawv tsom los tsim kom muaj kev lom zem thiab koom nrog rau cov neeg siv khoom, txhawb kev sib cuam tshuam zoo.