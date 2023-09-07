Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Thawj Cov Duab ntawm Mortal Kombat 1's Jean-Claude Van Damme DLC tau nthuav tawm

Sep 7, 2023
The highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 video game is set to release on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, Mortal Kombat 1 has already created a buzz among fans.

One of the most exciting announcements is the inclusion of Jean-Claude Van Damme as a special alternative skin for the character Johnny Cage. This DLC can be unlocked by players who purchase the Premium Edition of the game. The skin showcases Van Damme as he appeared in the early ’90s, a nod to the time when the first Mortal Kombat game was released.

The first footage of the Van Damme DLC was revealed during an interview with Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat series, on First We Feast’s Hot Ones. Boon stated that the idea for Van Damme as a character came about when they initially wanted to create a game based on the actor’s popularity at the time. However, their attempts to reach out to Van Damme were unsuccessful.

After years of trying, they finally managed to secure Van Damme’s participation for Mortal Kombat 1. Boon expressed his excitement about having Van Damme’s voice in the game and described it as a “full circle moment.”

In addition to the Van Damme DLC, pre-ordering the game will grant players the ability to play as Shang Tsung. The Premium Edition offers five days of early access, DLC character early access, and 1250 Dragon Krystals.

Following the game’s launch, players can expect six additional DLC characters, including Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker, and Homelander. These characters will expand the already impressive roster of Mortal Kombat 1.

