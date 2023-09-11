Tshiab Accessory rau Pixel Saib: Spigen's Lite Fit Band

Spigen, lub tuam txhab muaj npe nrov ntawm cov xov tooj, tau nthuav dav nws cov khoom lag luam kom suav nrog cov khoom siv ntxiv rau Google Pixel Watch yav tom ntej. Lawv qhov kev tshaj tawm tshiab tshaj plaws yog Lite Fit band, ua los ntawm cov ntaub nylon. Cov hlua no yog tsim los ua kom yooj yim, hnav, thiab ua pa, ua kom muaj kev nplij siab ntev rau cov neeg hnav.
Lub Lite Fit band tuaj nrog zinc alloy buckle thiab stainless hlau txuas. Cov khoom sib txuas tau hais kom seamlessly sib xyaw nrog lub casing ntawm Google Pixel Watch, muab nws zoo nkauj thiab sib koom ua ke. Tam sim no, tsuas yog cov xim dub sib txawv tsuas yog muaj rau kev yuav khoom, tab sis Spigen qhia tias kev xaiv nyiaj thiab kub tuaj yeem muab rau yav tom ntej.
Ib qho ntawm cov ntsiab lus muag tseem ceeb ntawm Lite Fit band yog nws kev sib raug zoo nrog txhua lub moos hauv Pixel Watch Series. Spigen hais txog nws "yooj yim tshem tawm clip tsim" uas tso cai rau cov hlua kom haum rau txhua lub dab teg. Tsis tas li ntawd, lub tuam txhab piav qhia cov pab pawg raws li "yooj yim thiab tsis muaj sijhawm" los ua kom tiav txhua qhov style lossis saib.
Lub Lite Fit band tau tsim tshwj xeeb kom haum rau Google Pixel Watch (2022). Txawm li cas los xij, nws xav tias cov bands uas twb muaj lawm tsim rau cov qauv yav dhau los kuj tseem yuav sib haum nrog Pixel Watch 2.
Spigen Lite Fit band yog tus nqi ntawm $ 24.99 thaum yuav ncaj qha los ntawm lub tuam txhab. Txawm li cas los xij, cov neeg siv khoom tuaj yeem nrhiav nws rau $ 10 pheej yig dua ntawm Amazon, thiab nws yuav muaj rau kev xa khoom tam sim hauv qee thaj tsam. Nws tsim nyog sau cia tias Google lub pluaj pheej yig tshaj plaws rau Pixel Watch pib ntawm $ 49.99.
Raws li peb txaus siab tos txais lub sijhawm tso tawm ntawm Pixel Watch, cov khoom siv xws li Lite Fit band los ntawm Spigen muab lub ntsej muag rau hauv cov khoom siv hnav zoo nkauj thiab muaj peev xwm kho tau.
