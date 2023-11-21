Koj puas yuav tsum tau txais COVID booster txhua 6 lub hlis?

Raws li COVID-19 kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw txuas ntxiv mus, cov lus nug ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tau dhau los ua lub ntsiab lus ntawm kev sib tham. Nrog cov kev hloov pauv tshiab tshwm sim thiab kev tiv thaiv tsis zoo dhau lub sijhawm, cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv tau txiav txim siab txog qhov muaj peev xwm tswj hwm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 txhua txhua rau lub hlis. Tab sis nws puas tsim nyog rau txhua tus? Cia peb tshawb nrhiav qhov tseeb thiab hais qee cov lus nug uas nquag nug.

Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob COVID yog dab tsi?

Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob COVID-19 yog ib koob tshuaj ntxiv ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-XNUMX uas tau muab tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv thawj zaug. Nws lub hom phiaj txhawm rau txhim kho lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab muab kev tiv thaiv ntev ntev tiv thaiv tus kab mob.

Vim li cas thiaj li raug txiav txim siab txhaj tshuaj?

Booster txhaj tshuaj raug txiav txim siab vim muaj ntau yam. Ua ntej, qhov hloov pauv ntawm tus kab mob, xws li Delta variant, tau pom tias muaj kev sib kis ntau ntxiv thiab muaj peev xwm tiv thaiv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas twb muaj lawm. Qhov thib ob, cov kev tshawb fawb qhia tias kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tuaj yeem ploj mus ntev, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog cov neeg laus thiab cov uas tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob. Thaum kawg, kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem pab tswj kev kis mob thiab tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav, mus pw hauv tsev kho mob, thiab tuag.

Leej twg yuav tsum xav txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv?

Qhov xav tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tam sim no tau raug soj ntsuam los ntawm cov kws saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv. Txawm li cas los xij, nws zoo li qee pawg yuav raug saib xyuas ua ntej, xws li cov tib neeg uas muaj lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob, cov neeg ua haujlwm kho mob, thiab cov neeg laus. Qhov kev txiav txim siab yuav ua raws li cov pov thawj scientific thiab cov lus pom zoo los ntawm cov koom haum tswj hwm.

Puas yog txhua tus neeg yuav tsum tau txhaj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv txhua txhua rau lub hlis?

Tam sim no, tsis muaj kev pom zoo tias txhua tus neeg yuav tsum tau txais koob tshuaj txhaj tshuaj txhua rau lub hlis twg. Qhov kev txiav txim siab yuav nyob ntawm ntau yam, suav nrog lub sijhawm ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob, qhov tshwm sim ntawm kev hloov pauv tshiab, thiab tag nrho cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob. Kev tshawb fawb tsis tu ncua thiab kev txheeb xyuas cov ntaub ntawv yuav pab txiav txim siab qhov tsim nyog thiab zaus ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv.

xaus

Thaum lub tswv yim ntawm kev tau txais kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 txhua rau lub hlis yog raug txiav txim siab, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias qhov kev txiav txim siab tseem tab tom ntsuas. Cov kws saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv tau saib xyuas qhov xwm txheej zoo thiab yuav muab kev taw qhia raws li cov pov thawj tshawb fawb. Nyob rau lub sijhawm no, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau ua raws li kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem, xws li hnav lub qhov ncauj qhov ntswg, xyaum tu cev kom zoo, thiab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv thaum tsim nyog.

FAQ

Q: Qhov txawv ntawm COVID-19 yog dab tsi?

A: Ib qho kev sib txawv ntawm COVID-19 yog hais txog ib hom kab mob SARS-CoV-2 uas muaj cov kab mob sib txawv ntawm cov kab mob qub. Cov tshuaj sib txawv tuaj yeem muaj cov yam ntxwv sib txawv, xws li kev kis tau zoo dua lossis muaj peev xwm tiv thaiv tau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.

Q: Kev tiv thaiv waning txhais li cas?

A: Waning immunity yog hais txog qhov txo qis ntawm kev tiv thaiv kab mob thaum lub sijhawm. Hauv cov ntsiab lus ntawm COVID-19, nws txhais tau hais tias kev tiv thaiv los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav ploj zuj zus mus rau lub sijhawm, uas yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kom muaj kev tiv thaiv zoo.

Q: Leej twg txiav txim siab qhov yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj?

A: Qhov xav tau kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob yog txiav txim siab los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv, xws li World Health Organization (WHO) thiab cov koom haum tswj hwm zoo li US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cov kev txiav txim siab no yog ua raws li cov pov thawj scientific, cov ntaub ntawv tsom xam, thiab cov kws tshaj lij cov lus pom zoo.