Kuv yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog tias kuv muaj Covid?
Raws li lub ntiaj teb tseem tab tom tawm tsam Covid-19 kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tshwm sim los ua cov cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam tus kabmob. Nrog rau kev muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv, cov lus nug tshwm sim txog qhov yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog tias ib tus twb tau cog lus thiab rov zoo los ntawm Covid-19. Tshwj xeeb, cov tib neeg yuav xav paub seb lawv puas yuav tsum tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent, uas muab kev tiv thaiv ob qho tib si thawj hom kab mob thiab nws qhov txawv.
Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog dab tsi?
Ib hom tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob bivalent yog ib hom tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob sib txawv lossis hom kab mob. Hauv cov ntsiab lus ntawm Covid-19, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yuav muaj kev tiv thaiv ob qho tib si ntawm tus kab mob thawj zaug thiab ib qho kev hloov pauv uas paub.
Kuv puas yuav tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog tias kuv twb muaj Covid-19 lawm?
Yog lawm, feem ntau pom zoo kom cov tib neeg uas yav tas los muaj Covid-19 tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Thaum rov qab los ntawm tus kab mob no muab qee theem ntawm kev tiv thaiv ib puag ncig, lub sijhawm thiab lub zog ntawm kev tiv thaiv kab mob no tuaj yeem sib txawv ntawm ib tus neeg mus rau lwm tus. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv pab txhawb thiab ua kom ntev lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob, muab kev tiv thaiv zoo dua tiv thaiv kab mob yav tom ntej.
Kuv puas yuav tsum tau xaiv tshwj xeeb rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent?
Qhov kev txiav txim siab xaiv rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent nyob ntawm ntau yam, suav nrog qhov sib txawv ntawm qhov sib txawv hauv koj cheeb tsam thiab muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob lossis ua raws li cov kev taw qhia ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv hauv zos los txiav txim seb cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo tshaj plaws rau koj li cas.
FAQ:
Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog tias kuv muaj qhov sib txawv ntawm Covid-19?
A: Yog lawm, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog tsim los tiv thaiv ntau hom kab mob, suav nrog ntau yam sib txawv.
Q: Puas yuav tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob sib kis tom qab muaj Covid-19 ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam tsis zoo?
A: Cov kev mob tshwm sim ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj yog feem ntau me me thiab ib ntus. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib txwm pom zoo kom sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob kom daws txhua qhov kev txhawj xeeb lossis mob tshwj xeeb.
Q: Kuv yuav tsum tau tos ntev npaum li cas tom qab rov zoo los ntawm Covid-19 txhawm rau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv?
A: Lub sijhawm tos tau pom zoo txawv nyob ntawm qhov mob hnyav thiab hom tshuaj tiv thaiv. Nws raug nquahu kom ua raws li cov lus qhia los ntawm cov kws kho mob lossis cov kws saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv hauv nroog.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum muaj Covid-19 muab qee theem ntawm kev tiv thaiv ntuj, tau txais tshuaj tiv thaiv, suav nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent, tseem pom zoo. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv pab txhim kho thiab ua kom ntev lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob, muab kev tiv thaiv ntau dua tiv thaiv tus kab mob thiab nws qhov sib txawv. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau nrhiav kev taw qhia los ntawm cov kws kho mob lossis cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv hauv nroog kom txiav txim siab paub txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv.