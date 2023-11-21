Kuv puas yuav tau txais ib qho kev txhawb nqa thib ob?
Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tau dhau los ua ib qho kev sib tham dav dav. Nrog rau kev kis tus kab mob COVID-19 tsis tu ncua, kev tsom mus rau kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tau hnyav zuj zus, ua rau ntau tus neeg nug seb lawv puas yuav tsum txiav txim siab kom tau txais kev txhawb nqa thib ob. Tab sis dab tsi raws nraim yog ib qho kev txhawb nqa bivalent, thiab nws puas tsim nyog? Wb delve rau hauv cov ntsiab lus.
Dab tsi yog ib qho kev txhawb nqa bivalent?
Ib hom tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob bivalent yog ib hom tshuaj tiv thaiv uas tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob los yog kab mob. Nws feem ntau yog siv tom qab thawj koob txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob txhawm rau txhim kho thiab ua kom ntev tiv thaiv kab mob. Bivalent boosters feem ntau yog siv rau cov kab mob xws li mob khaub thuas, kab mob siab, thiab kab mob pneumococcal.
Kuv puas xav tau lub koob thib ob?
Qhov kev xav tau rau kev txhawb nqa thib ob yog nyob ntawm ntau yam, suav nrog cov kab mob tshwj xeeb, koj lub hnub nyoog, thiab koj txoj kev noj qab haus huv tag nrho. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob uas tuaj yeem ntsuas koj tus kheej qhov xwm txheej thiab muab cov lus qhia tus kheej. Feem ntau, qee cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav tsum muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ib ntus kom muaj kev tiv thaiv zoo, thaum lwm tus tuaj yeem muab kev tiv thaiv ntev ntev yam tsis tas yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj ntxiv.
FAQ:
1. Ntev npaum li cas kuv yuav tsum tau txais ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent?
Qhov zaus ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent sib txawv nyob ntawm qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Piv txwv li, tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob npaws tau pom zoo txhua xyoo vim qhov hloov pauv ntawm tus kab mob no. Ntawm qhov tod tes, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo li tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) feem ntau yog muab txhua 10 xyoo.
2. Puas muaj kev pheej hmoo cuam tshuam nrog kev tau txais ib qho tshuaj thib ob?
Feem ntau, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv raug suav hais tias muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab siv tau. Txawm li cas los xij, zoo li kev cuam tshuam kev kho mob, tuaj yeem muaj kev pheej hmoo thiab kev phiv. Cov no feem ntau yog tsawg thiab ib ntus, xws li mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj lossis cov tsos mob zoo li mob khaub thuas. Cov kev phiv loj heev yog qhov tsawg heev.
3. Kuv puas tuaj yeem tau txais ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog tias kuv tau txhaj tshuaj tag lawm?
Yog tias koj tau ua tiav qhov kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob rau ib yam kab mob, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntxiv yuav tsis tsim nyog. Txawm li cas los xij, qee qhov xwm txheej, xws li taug kev mus rau thaj chaw muaj kev pheej hmoo siab lossis muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob tiv thaiv kab mob, tuaj yeem lav qhov koob tshuaj ntxiv. Ntxiv dua thiab, kev sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev txiav txim siab.
Hauv kev xaus, qhov kev txiav txim siab kom tau txais kev txhawb nqa thib ob yog nyob ntawm ntau yam. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob uas tuaj yeem muab cov lus qhia tus kheej raws li koj qhov xwm txheej tshwj xeeb. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv kev sib kis ntawm cov kab mob sib kis, thiab kev paub txog cov lus pom zoo tshiab yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev noj qab haus huv.