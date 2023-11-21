Kuv yuav tsum tau txhaj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv thib 4?
Raws li Covid-19 kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw txuas ntxiv mus, cov lus nug txog kev txhaj tshuaj thiab koob tshuaj ntxiv tau dhau los ua ntau dua. Nrog rau qhov tshwm sim ntawm qhov hloov pauv tshiab thiab kev txhawj xeeb txog kev tiv thaiv tsis muaj zog, ntau tus neeg xav tsis thoob yog tias lawv yuav tsum xav txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv thib plaub. Nov yog yam koj yuav tsum paub.
Kev txhaj tshuaj thib 4 yog dab tsi?
Kev txhaj tshuaj thib plaub yog hais txog kev txhaj tshuaj ntxiv ntawm Covid-19 tshuaj tiv thaiv tom qab ib tus neeg tau txais kev pom zoo thawj koob txhaj tshuaj. Tam sim no, feem ntau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Covid-19 tau siv ob lossis peb koob, nyob ntawm seb hom tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb.
Vim li cas kuv thiaj xav tau 4th Covid txhaj tshuaj?
Qhov xav tau kev txhaj tshuaj thib plaub yog tseem yog lub ntsiab lus ntawm kev sib cav ntawm cov kws tshaj lij. Txawm hais tias thawj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv tau ua pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav thiab mus pw hauv tsev kho mob, muaj pov thawj qhia tias kev tiv thaiv kab mob yuav ploj mus ntev, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog tawm tsam qee yam ntawm tus kab mob. Kev txhaj tshuaj thib plaub tuaj yeem muaj peev xwm txhawb kev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab muab kev tiv thaiv ntxiv rau cov kev hloov pauv no.
Puas yog 4th Covid txhaj tshuaj pom zoo?
Tam sim no, feem ntau cov kws saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv thiab lub koom haum tswj hwm tsis tau pom zoo txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv thib plaub rau cov pej xeem. Txawm li cas los xij, qee lub tebchaws tau pib muab kev txhaj tshuaj rau cov pab pawg tshwj xeeb, xws li cov neeg laus lossis cov neeg muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob, uas yuav muaj kev pheej hmoo siab dua ntawm kev txo cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.
Yuav ua li cas yuav tsum ua li cas?
Yog tias koj tsis paub meej tias koj yuav tsum tau txhaj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv thib plaub, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj los sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob. Lawv tuaj yeem ntsuas koj tus kheej qhov xwm txheej, suav nrog koj qhov kev pheej hmoo thiab kev noj qab haus huv tag nrho, thiab muab kev taw qhia tus kheej raws li cov pov thawj tshawb fawb tshiab thiab cov lus pom zoo.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum lub ntsiab lus ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj thib plaub tseem nyob hauv kev sib tham, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau ceev faj txog kev hloov kho tshiab los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv thiab sab laj nrog kws kho mob rau cov lus qhia ntawm tus kheej. Raws li qhov xwm txheej txuas ntxiv mus, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem thiab txiav txim siab raws li cov ntaub ntawv tshiab tshaj plaws uas muaj.