Ib tug neeg muaj 90 xyoo yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

Ib tug neeg muaj hnub nyoog 90 xyoo yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?
Thaum peb muaj hnub nyoog, peb lub cev tsis muaj zog, ua rau peb muaj ntau yam kab mob thiab kab mob. Ib yam mob zoo li no uas tuaj yeem ua rau mob tshwj xeeb thiab ua tsis taus pa yog shingles. Shingles yog tshwm sim los ntawm tib tus kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas, thiab nws tuaj yeem ua rau mob pob khaus thiab mob paj hlwb uas tuaj yeem nyob ntev li ob peb hnub lossis ntau hli. Txhawm rau tiv thaiv tus mob no, muaj tshuaj tiv thaiv. Tab sis cov lus nug tseem tshuav: tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 90 xyoo puas yuav tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog dab tsi?
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, tseem hu ua tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob herpes zoster, yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv uas pab tiv thaiv tus kab mob varicella-zoster, uas ua rau ob qho tib si kab mob qhua pias thiab kab mob. Nws raug pom zoo rau cov tib neeg hnub nyoog 50 xyoo thiab laus dua, vim tias lawv muaj kev pheej hmoo ntau dua los ntawm kev mob shingles vim lub cev tsis muaj zog.
Cov txiaj ntsig zoo rau cov hnub nyoog 90 xyoo
Thaum lub hnub nyoog yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev txiav txim siab seb puas yuav tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, nws tsis yog ib qho kev txiav txim siab. Qhov kev txiav txim siab yuav tsum yog nyob ntawm tus neeg tag nrho cov kev noj qab haus huv thiab keeb kwm kho mob. Hauv cov neeg muaj hnub nyoog 90 xyoo, yog tias lawv muaj kev noj qab haus huv thiab tsis tau muaj kab mob shingles yav dhau los lossis tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, nws tseem yuav muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau lawv kom txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv.
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tuaj yeem txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles thiab tseem tuaj yeem pab txo qhov hnyav thiab ntev ntawm tus mob yog tias nws tshwm sim. Rau ib tug neeg muaj hnub nyoog 90 xyoo, uas tej zaum yuav muaj lub cev tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem muab cov txheej txheem ntxiv ntawm kev tiv thaiv tus mob no.
FAQ
Q: Puas yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles muaj kev nyab xeeb rau tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 90 xyoo?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles feem ntau muaj kev nyab xeeb rau cov tib neeg hnub nyoog 50 thiab laus dua, suav nrog cov neeg muaj hnub nyoog 90 xyoo. Txawm li cas los xij, nws ib txwm pom zoo kom sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob ua ntej txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob los ntsuas tus neeg mob thiab muaj peev xwm txaus ntshai.
Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles puas muaj kev phiv?
A: Zoo li txhua yam tshuaj tiv thaiv, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tuaj yeem muaj kev phiv, txawm hais tias lawv feem ntau mob me thiab ib ntus. Cov kev mob tshwm sim muaj xws li liab, mob, lossis o ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, nrog rau mob taub hau lossis qaug zog. Cov kev mob tshwm sim loj heev yog tsawg.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum lub hnub nyoog yog qhov tseem ceeb los xav txog, tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 90 xyoo uas muaj kev noj qab haus huv thiab tsis tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yav dhau los tseem yuav tau txais txiaj ntsig los ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog ib tus kws kho mob los soj ntsuam cov xwm txheej ntawm tus kheej thiab txiav txim siab kom paub meej. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tuaj yeem muab kev tiv thaiv tseem ceeb tiv thaiv tus mob no, pab txhim kho lub neej zoo rau cov neeg laus.