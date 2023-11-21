Ib tug neeg muaj 77 xyoo yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

By

Ib tug neeg muaj hnub nyoog 77 xyoo yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tau txais kev saib xyuas tseem ceeb raws li kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv tus mob no thiab muaj peev xwm ua rau tsis zoo. Shingles, tseem hu ua herpes zoster, yog tshwm sim los ntawm kev rov ua haujlwm ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib tus kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Nws feem ntau cuam tshuam rau cov neeg laus thiab cov tib neeg uas tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob. Raws li qhov tshwm sim ntawm tus mob shingles ntawm cov neeg laus, cov lus nug tshwm sim: tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 77 xyoo puas yuav tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog dab tsi?

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, tseem hu ua Zostavax lossis Shingrix, yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb tsim los tiv thaiv kab mob. Nws ua haujlwm los ntawm kev txhawb nqa lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob cov lus teb rau tus kab mob varicella-zoster, txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim mob shingles lossis nws cov teeb meem.

Vim li cas tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 77 xyoo yuav tsum xav txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

Raws li cov tib neeg muaj hnub nyoog, lawv lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob tsis muaj zog, ua rau lawv muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab kab mob. Shingles tuaj yeem ua rau mob hnyav tshwj xeeb rau cov neeg laus, ua rau mob ntev, puas paj hlwb, thiab txawm tias tsis pom kev hauv qee kis. Los ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv, tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 77 xyoo tuaj yeem txo lawv txoj kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev mob qog nqaij hlav thiab nws cov teeb meem cuam tshuam.

Puas muaj kev pheej hmoo lossis kev mob tshwm sim?

Zoo li txhua yam tshuaj tiv thaiv, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yuav muaj qee qhov kev mob tshwm sim. Cov feem ntau muaj xws li liab, mob, lossis o ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, nrog rau mob taub hau lossis qaug zog. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau me me thiab ib ntus. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob txhawm rau txheeb xyuas cov kev pheej hmoo lossis contraindications raws li tus neeg mob tshwj xeeb.

xaus

Hauv kev xaus, kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog qhov pom zoo rau tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 77 xyoo. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem, uas tuaj yeem ua rau mob hnyav rau cov neeg laus. Txawm hais tias tej zaum yuav muaj qee qhov kev mob tshwm sim me me, cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv ntau dua qhov kev pheej hmoo. Nws raug nquahu kom sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob kom txiav txim siab qhov kev ua haujlwm uas tsim nyog tshaj plaws raws li tus neeg mob tshwj xeeb. Kev tiv thaiv tus kheej tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog ib kauj ruam tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj hwm kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev noj qab haus huv nyob rau xyoo tom ntej.