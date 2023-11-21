Puas muaj hnub nyoog 72 xyoo yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

By

Ib tug neeg muaj hnub nyoog 72 xyoo yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tau txais koob meej raws li kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv kev mob thiab muaj peev xwm ua rau muaj mob hu ua shingles. Tab sis cov lus nug tseem tshuav: tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 72 xyoo puas yuav tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles? Cia peb delve rau hauv lub ncauj lus thiab tshawb nrhiav qhov tseeb.

Shingles, tseem hu ua herpes zoster, yog tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib tus kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Tom qab rov zoo los ntawm tus kab mob khaub thuas, tus kab mob tuaj yeem nyob twj ywm hauv lub cev thiab rov ua dua tom qab lub neej, ua rau mob pob qij txha. Tus mob no tshwm sim los ntawm qhov mob pob khaus uas feem ntau tshwm sim ntawm ib sab ntawm lub cev.

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, tseem hu ua Zostavax lossis Shingrix, tau pom zoo rau cov tib neeg hnub nyoog 50 thiab laus dua. Nws yog tsim los txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob cov lus teb rau tus kab mob varicella-zoster, txo txoj kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem cuam tshuam.

FAQ:

Q: Puas yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles muaj kev nyab xeeb rau tus neeg muaj hnub nyoog 72 xyoo?

A: Yog lawm, tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles feem ntau muaj kev nyab xeeb rau cov tib neeg hnub nyoog 50 thiab laus dua, suav nrog cov neeg muaj hnub nyoog 72 xyoos. Txawm li cas los xij, nws raug pom zoo kom sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob ua ntej txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv, vim lawv tuaj yeem ntsuas tus neeg mob tshwj xeeb thiab muab cov lus qhia rau tus kheej.

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles puas tuaj yeem tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tag nrho?

A: Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles txo qis kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim cov kab mob shingles, nws tsis tau lees tias kev tiv thaiv tiav. Txawm li cas los xij, yog tias tus neeg tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, cov tsos mob feem ntau mob me dua thiab lub sijhawm ntawm tus mob yog luv dua piv rau cov uas tsis tau txhaj tshuaj.

Q: Puas muaj kev phiv tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

A: Zoo li txhua yam tshuaj tiv thaiv, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yuav ua rau qee qhov kev mob tshwm sim, xws li liab, mob, lossis o ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj. Lwm cov kev mob tshwm sim muaj xws li mob taub hau, mob leeg, thiab qaug zog. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau yog me me thiab ib ntus.

Hauv kev xaus, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles feem ntau pom zoo rau cov tib neeg hnub nyoog 50 thiab laus dua, suav nrog cov neeg muaj hnub nyoog 72 xyoos. Nws tuaj yeem txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev txhim kho shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem cuam tshuam. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob los soj ntsuam cov xwm txheej ntawm tus kheej thiab txiav txim siab paub.