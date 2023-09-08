Lub neej hauv nroog

Roblox Los rau PlayStation: nthuav nws ncav cuag

Roblox, the popular social and gaming app, will soon be available on PlayStation consoles. At the Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) in 2023, the company made the exciting announcement that they are bringing their app to PS4 and PS5 in October. This expansion will provide PlayStation players with access to the full catalog of Roblox experiences.

Roblox is already available on various platforms including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox, but the absence of support for Sony’s consoles has been a notable gap in their lineup. However, recent clues have hinted at a PlayStation version being in the works. A job listing from 2022 indicated that Roblox was hiring for a PlayStation engineer, and CEO David Baszucki hinted during an earnings call in August that the company was exploring the possibility of bringing the app to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

While there is no immediate plan for a Nintendo Switch release, Roblox is determined to be available on all devices worldwide. In the meantime, PlayStation players can look forward to joining in on the Roblox fun and accessing their favorite experiences when the app becomes available on PS4 and PS5.

In addition to the PlayStation expansion, Roblox also announced that the Meta Quest Roblox app will be widely available later in September. The Quest app, which launched in July as an open beta, garnered over a million installations in the first five days. Furthermore, updates are on the way for the Xbox app, with enhancements to the user experience and the promise of frequent updates.

– “Roblox Will Be Available on PlayStation Consoles This Fall” by Jay Peters

– “Roblox Announces Full Launch of Meta Quest Roblox App and an Updated Xbox App” by Roblox

