Reliance Industries npaj kev nqis peev loj hauv West Bengal

Reliance Industries, coj los ntawm tus thawj tswj hwm Mukesh Ambani, tau lees paub qhov kev nqis peev tseem ceeb ntawm ₹45,000 crore hauv West Bengal. Ntxiv rau qhov no, cov koom haum tseem tab tom npaj nqis peev ntxiv Rs. 20,000 crore hauv peb xyoos tom ntej no. Cov xov xwm no tau tshaj tawm thaum lub sijhawm 7th Edition ntawm Bengal Ntiaj Teb Kev Lag Luam Summit hauv Kolkata.

Ambani tau qhia tias feem ntau ntawm kev nqis peev yuav tsom mus rau peb qhov tseem ceeb - xov tooj, khw muag khoom, thiab bioenergy. Nrog rau kev nthuav tawm sai ntawm Jio Fiber thiab Air Fiber, Reliance aims los hloov txhua lub tsev hauv Bengal rau hauv lub tsev ntse. Qhov kev hloov pauv no yuav tsum tsim kom muaj kev ua haujlwm tshiab thiab kev ua lag luam rau ntau lab tus tib neeg hauv cheeb tsam. Ambani qhia nws qhov kev cia siab, hais tias Bengal muaj peev xwm nyiam cov txuj ci siab tshaj plaws tsis yog los ntawm Is Nrias teb nkaus xwb tab sis thoob ntiaj teb.

Reliance Retail, ib lub koom haum ntawm Reliance Industries, tseem yuav nthuav dav nws cov hneev taw hauv West Bengal. Lub tuam txhab npaj yuav nce cov khw muag khoom muag los ntawm 1000 mus rau 1200 hauv ob xyoos tom ntej. Qhov kev nthuav dav no yuav tsum txhawb nqa ntau pua ntawm MSMEs (Micro, Small, thiab Medium Enterprises) thiab muab lawv nrog kev xa tawm tsis tau pom dua mus txog thoob plaws Is Nrias teb.

Ambani kuj tseem hais txog Reliance txoj kev cog lus rau bioenergy. Lub conglomerate tau dhau los ua Is Nrias teb tus loj tshaj plaws bio-zog tsim khoom, siv nws tus kheej hauv paus txawm tsim technology. Ambani tshaj tawm cov phiaj xwm los tsim 100 compressed biogas (CBG) cov nroj tsuag nyob rau hauv peb lub xyoos tom ntej no, siv cov khoom ua liaj ua teb thiab cov organic pov tseg. Tsis tas li ntawd, Reliance yuav pab cov neeg ua liaj ua teb hauv kev cog qoob loo cog qoob loo ntawm qhov loj, pab txo qis carbon emissions thiab tsim cov organic chiv.

Los ntawm cov kev nqis peev no hauv kev sib txuas lus, khw muag khoom, thiab bioenergy, Reliance Industries aims los pab txhawb kev sib koom kev vam meej, thev naus laus zis tshiab, kev koom ua ke, thiab kev sib haum xeeb ntawm cov neeg Bengal.

FAQ

Dab tsi yog thaj chaw uas Reliance Industries npaj nqis peev hauv West Bengal?

Reliance Industries npaj nqis peev hauv thaj chaw ntawm kev sib txuas lus, khw muag khoom, thiab bioenergy hauv West Bengal.

Muaj pes tsawg lub khw muag khoom Reliance npaj los tsim hauv West Bengal?

Reliance Retail, ib lub koom haum ntawm Reliance Industries, npaj yuav nce tus naj npawb ntawm cov khw muag khoom los ntawm 1000 txog 1200 hauv ob xyoos tom ntej.

Dab tsi yog Reliance txoj kev npaj hauv kev lag luam bioenergy?

Reliance Industries aims los tsim 100 compressed biogas (CBG) cov nroj tsuag nyob rau hauv peb lub xyoos tom ntej no thiab pab cov neeg ua liaj ua teb hauv kev cog qoob loo cog qoob loo loj. Cov phiaj xwm no yuav pab txo qis carbon emissions thiab tsim cov organic chiv.