Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

RIG 900 MAX HX: Tus Tshiab Flagship Wireless Gaming Headset los ntawm NACON

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
RIG 900 MAX HX: Tus Tshiab Flagship Wireless Gaming Headset los ntawm NACON

RIG, the gaming accessories subbrand of NACON, has unveiled its latest flagship wireless gaming headset, the RIG 900 MAX HX. Designed specifically for Xbox, this headset combines premium audio, a charging base station, and multi-device connectivity, making it a standout option in the market.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is the first gaming headset to feature Dolby Personalized Audio through Dolby Atmos. By using a compatible smartphone and Dolby’s companion app, users can create a personalized sound profile based on their unique physiology. This elevated form of Dolby Atmos spatial audio takes into account factors such as the shape of the user’s ears, head, neck, and shoulders to deliver a customized audio experience.

This wireless gaming headset offers both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, providing compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Users can also take advantage of the dual wireless mode, which allows them to mix audio from both wireless connections and engage in activities such as listening to music, taking calls, or participating in voice chats while gaming.

With up to 50 hours of battery life via Bluetooth and an even greater 60 hours via 2.4GHz wireless, the RIG 900 MAX HX ensures extended playtime. Additionally, the headset comes with a convenient base station for easy docking and charging when not in use.

In terms of design, although RIG headsets may not be the most visually striking, the brand always focuses on delivering a high-quality, durable product.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is priced at $249.99 and is available at Best Buy. It positions itself in the premium segment of wireless gaming headsets and competes with top contenders like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

Sources: NACON

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Nanocatalysts ntawm Kev Lag Luam Thoob Ntiaj Teb Tech: Ib Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Lub Limitations ntawm Physics: Predicting Unpredictable

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Apple's Hloov mus rau USB-C ntawm iPhone 15: Kev Tsav Tsheb, Tab sis muaj txiaj ntsig

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Ginger: Ib qho tshuaj ntsuab rau cem quav

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Starfield tau txais kev txhawb nqa Mods tuaj hauv 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments