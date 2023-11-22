Kev tshawb fawb tshiab aims los hloov kho mob qog noj ntshav ntawm daim tawv nqaij siv Quantum Technology

Cov kws tshawb fawb ntawm University of Sydney Nano lub koom haum tau txais daim ntawv cog lus los ntawm lub koom haum non-profit Wellcome Leap los tsim quantum thev naus laus zis rau kev siv hauv cov khoom siv roj ntsha thiab kev noj qab haus huv. Qhov kev pab cuam ntau lab daus las, hu ua Quantum for Bio (Q4Bio), lub hom phiaj los txheeb xyuas thiab ua kom pom cov ntawv thov hauv tib neeg kev noj qab haus huv uas yuav tau txais txiaj ntsig los ntawm kev tshwm sim ntawm quantum computers hauv ob peb xyoos tom ntej no.

Pab neeg hauv University of Sydney yuav tsom mus rau kev siv quantum thev naus laus zis los tsim cov molecules tshiab rau kev kho mob qog noj ntshav ntawm daim tawv nqaij thiab txhim kho cov tshuaj pleev thaiv hnub. Cov khoos phis tawj niaj hnub tam sim no tawm tsam kom raug kwv yees qhov quantum chemical dynamics hauv cov molecules, uas yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev tsim tshuaj. Los ntawm pioneering tshiab quantum kev daws teeb meem thiab tsim algorithms rau qhov tseeb quantum simulations, pab neeg vam tias yuav zoo heev txhim kho tus qauv ntawm photoactive tshuaj tiv thaiv.

Cov kev tshwm sim no tshwm sim ntawm qhov nrawm nrawm heev uas lawv tsis tuaj yeem pom hauv lub sijhawm tiag tiag, ua rau nws nyuaj rau kev nkag siab thiab kawm txog lawv cov txheej txheem. Los ntawm kev siv cov analog quantum simulations, cov kws tshawb fawb tuaj yeem ua rau cov txheej txheem no qeeb los ntawm ib qho ntawm 100 billion zaug kom raug soj ntsuam thiab txheeb xyuas lawv. Pab neeg no tsis ntev los no tau tshaj tawm cov kev tshawb fawb qhia txog qhov kev poob qis hauv quantum simulation.

Pab neeg muaj ntau txoj kev qhuab qhia, coj los ntawm Dr. Tingrei Tan, Associate Professor Ivan Kassal, thiab xib fwb Pablo Fernandez Peñas, lub hom phiaj los coj kev txawj ntse hauv quantum technology, chemistry, thiab kev tshawb fawb kho mob los daws cov teeb meem nyuaj no. Lawv txoj kev tshawb fawb tuaj yeem ua rau tag nrho txoj hauv kev tshiab rau kev nkag siab thiab kho cov kab mob, nrog rau kev tsim cov molecules tshiab rau kev siv kho mob.

Quantum thev naus laus zis tseem nyob rau theem pib, tab sis nws tuav cov lus cog tseg ntawm kev hloov pauv ntau yam, suav nrog kev tsim tshuaj, cov ntaub ntawv tshawb fawb, thiab cryptography. Lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Qib Siab Sydney, nrog nws cov peev txheej tshawb fawb thoob ntiaj teb, yog lub tsev kawm zoo tshaj plaws los ua qhov kev tshawb fawb no.

FAQ:

Q: Quantum rau Bio (Q4Bio) yog dab tsi?

A: Q4Bio yog ib qho kev pab cuam tsom rau kev txheeb xyuas, tsim, thiab ua kom pom kev siv tshuab quantum hauv tib neeg kev noj qab haus huv.

Q: Dab tsi yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm University of Sydney kev tshawb fawb hauv Q4Bio?

A: Pab pawg tshawb fawb tau tsom mus rau kev siv quantum thev naus laus zis los tsim cov molecules tshiab rau kev kho mob qog noj ntshav ntawm daim tawv nqaij thiab txhim kho cov tshuaj pleev thaiv hnub.

Q: Vim li cas quantum technology tseem ceeb hauv kev tsim tshuaj?

A: Quantum thev naus laus zis tuaj yeem kwv yees quantum chemical dynamics hauv cov molecules, uas yog ib qho tseem ceeb hauv kev txhim kho cov tshuaj uas siv cov tshuab computer sib tw nrog.

Q: Dab tsi yog analog quantum simulations?

A: Analog quantum simulations tso cai rau cov kws tshawb fawb kom qeeb cov txheej txheem los ntawm qhov tseem ceeb ntawm 100 billion lub sij hawm los soj ntsuam thiab kawm cov kev cuam tshuam uas tshwm sim sai heev uas yuav tsum tau soj ntsuam hauv lub sijhawm.

Q: Qhov kev tshawb fawb no yuav cuam tshuam li cas rau thaj chaw tshuaj?

A: Cov kev tshawb fawb tuaj yeem ua rau txoj hauv kev tshiab hauv kev nkag siab thiab kho cov kab mob, nrog rau kev tsim cov molecules tshiab rau kev siv kho mob.

Q: Vim li cas University of Sydney thiaj li tsim nyog rau qhov kev tshawb fawb no?

A: Lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Qib Siab Sydney muaj ib qho ntawm qhov dav thiab tob tshaj plaws quantum technology programs thoob ntiaj teb, nrog cov kws tshaj lij hauv ntiaj teb hauv kev tshawb xav quantum, kho vajtse, thiab tsim software.