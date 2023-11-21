Qhia pTron's Tseeb Smartwatches: Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws ntawm Cov Qauv thiab Kev Ua Haujlwm

pTron, lub npe nrov thev naus laus zis, tsis ntev los no tau nthuav tawm ob lub ntsej muag ntse ntse kom ua tau raws li kev lag luam tech-savvy Indian. Cov khoom siv hauv lub xeev no, uas yog Reflect MaxPro thiab Reflect Flash, khav theeb ntau yam tshwj xeeb uas paub tseeb tias yuav nyiam cov neeg siv khoom. Cia peb ua tib zoo saib seb cov smartwatches zoo kawg li no muaj dab tsi.

Immersive Display Lub Reflect MaxPro smartwatch nta zoo kawg nkaus 2.01-nti HD zaub nrog lub refresh npaum li cas ntawm 60Hz, immersing cov neeg siv nyob rau hauv vibrant visuals. Lub caij no, Reflect Flash boasts me me me 1.32-nti zaub, muab kev pom kev pom zoo tsis tau zoo. Ob lub cuab yeej suav nrog 2.5D nkhaus iav rau lub ntsej muag zoo nkauj thiab seamless, nrog rau qhov ci siab tshaj plaws ntawm 600 nits uas ua kom tsis muaj zog nyeem txawm nyob hauv lub hnub ci ci.

Comprehensive Fitness Tracking pTron nkag siab qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev noj qab haus huv txoj kev ua neej, uas yog vim li cas Reflect MaxPro thiab Reflect Flash smartwatches tseem ceeb rau kev taug qab kev noj qab haus huv. Nrog 8 hom kev ua si nquag thiab kev noj qab haus huv sib xyaw ua ke, cov neeg siv tuaj yeem saib xyuas lawv lub plawv dhia, ntshav siab, qib SpO2, cov qauv pw tsaug zog, cov kauj ruam suav, calories hlawv, thiab kev nyob deb. Nyob twj ywm thiab ua tiav koj lub hom phiaj kev noj qab haus huv nrog cov yam ntxwv tseem ceeb no.

Tsis Siv Neeg Lub Sijhawm Nruab nrog qhov ntsuas IP68, ob lub smartwatches tau tsim los tiv thaiv kev nruj ntawm kev ua neej nyob. Lawv muab tshwj xeeb dej tsis kam nyob rau hauv cov dej tshiab ib puag ncig mus txog qhov tob ntawm 1.5 meters rau lub sij hawm ntawm 30 feeb. Txawm hais tias koj tab tom da dej nyob ib puag ncig hauv lub pas dej lossis ntes tau hauv qhov dej nag uas tau npaj tseg, so kom paub tseeb tias koj lub smartwatch yuav nyob twj ywm thiab npaj txhij rau kev nqis tes ua.

Seamless Connectivity Nyob nrog phooj ywg, tsev neeg, thiab cov npoj yaig siv zog siv Bluetooth v5.0 feature. Ob lub Reflect MaxPro thiab Reflect Flash smartwatches tau nruab nrog lub microphone built-in, ua kom tsis muaj kev sib txuas ncaj qha los ntawm koj lub dab teg. Ua kom muaj suab nrov zoo nkauj thiab txaus siab rau qhov yooj yim ntawm kev sib txuas lus tsis muaj tes txhua qhov chaw koj mus.

Extended roj teeb lub neej Reflect MaxPro tau cog lus tias yuav siv sijhawm li 5 hnub ntawm kev siv ib zaug xwb, nrog lub sijhawm tos txog li 15 hnub. Lub caij no, Reflect Flash muab lub sijhawm tos ntawm 10 hnub, ua kom tsis muaj kev cuam tshuam kev ua haujlwm thoob plaws hauv koj txoj haujlwm niaj hnub. Tsis tas li ntawd, cov smartwatches siv cov cuab yeej sib nqus them nyiaj, ua kom rov ua tiav hauv 3 teev xwb.

Ntxiv nta Tshaj li lawv cov haujlwm tseem ceeb, Reflect MaxPro thiab Reflect Flash smartwatches muab cov tswv cuab ntawm cov yam ntxwv ntxiv uas txhim kho cov neeg siv kev paub. Seamlessly synchronize koj cov neeg sib cuag, tau txais kev ceeb toom ntawm kev sib raug zoo hauv lub sijhawm, tswj koj lub xov tooj smartphone lub koob yees duab nyob deb, thiab txaus siab rau qhov yooj yim ntawm lub suab pab txhawb nqa. Lwm cov yam ntxwv tseem ceeb suav nrog kev nce thiab tsa lub luag haujlwm, huab cua huab cua, nrhiav-saib feature, thiab ntau dua.

Nrog rau kev taw qhia ntawm Reflect MaxPro thiab Reflect Flash smartwatches, pTron tau tsim ib zaug ntxiv rau kev tsim kho tshiab hauv kev lag luam thev naus laus zis. Kawm paub txog qhov zoo tshaj plaws synthesis ntawm style thiab functionality encapsulated nyob rau hauv no zoo kawg li timepieces.

FAQ

1. Cov smartwatches puas tuaj yeem taug qab kuv cov haujlwm qoj ib ce?

Yog lawm, ob qho tib si Reflect MaxPro thiab Reflect Flash smartwatches muaj 8 Hom kev ua si nquag thiab muaj kev noj qab haus huv zoo los taug qab koj cov haujlwm qoj ib ce.

2. Cov smartwatches no puas tsis muaj dej?

Tseeb, cov smartwatches no tuaj nrog qhov ntsuas IP68, ua kom cov dej tsis kam hauv cov dej tshiab mus txog qhov tob ntawm 1.5 meters rau 30 feeb.

3. Lub roj teeb ntev npaum li cas?

Reflect MaxPro muab 5 hnub ntawm kev siv thiab lub sijhawm tos ntawm 15 hnub ntawm tus nqi tag nrho. Lub caij no, Reflect Flash muab lub sijhawm tos ntev txog 10 hnub.

4. Kuv puas tuaj yeem hu xov tooj nrog cov smartwatches?

kiag li! Ob lub smartwatches tau nruab nrog Bluetooth v5.0 thiab lub microphone built-in, tso cai rau koj hu tau yooj yim.

5. Dab tsi ntxiv nta ua cov smartwatches muaj?

Cov smartwatches no muab ntau yam ntawm cov yam ntxwv, suav nrog kev sib txuas lus, kev ceeb toom kev sib raug zoo, lub koob yees duab tswj chaw taws teeb, lub suab pab txhawb nqa, thiab ntau ntxiv.