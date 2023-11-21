Tshawb nrhiav qhov kub tshaj plaws Dub Friday Deals ntawm Plugin Boutique!

Npaj txhij rau qhov zoo siab tshaj plaws Dub Friday deals ntawm suab paj nruag software! Plugin Boutique tau dhau los ua qhov chaw zoo tshaj plaws rau tag nrho cov software loj hauv kev lag luam. Muab cov luv nqi loj ntawm ntau yam khoom, xyoo no Black Friday deals zoo dua li yav dhau los.
Yog tias koj yog tus kiv cua ntawm vintage analogue synth emulations, saib tsis ntxiv! Plugin Boutique tam sim no muab 50% luv nqi ntawm cov npe Arturia classic thiab mus txog 59% tawm ntawm legendary Korg soft synths. Paub cov vintage suab koj nyiam ntawm ib feem ntawm tus nqi.
Tab sis cov deals tsis nres ntawd. Plugin Boutique kuj tau txais koj them thaum nws los txog rau vintage outboard iav. Tshawb nrhiav lawv cov khoom sau thiab nrhiav txog 90% tawm ntawm Universal Audio plugins, uas ncaj ncees rov tsim cov suab ntawm cov khoom siv studio iconic tshaj plaws puas tau ua. Ntxiv qhov kev tshaj lij kov rau koj cov lem yam tsis tau ua txhaum lub txhab nyiaj.
Rau cov neeg nrhiav kev txhim kho software tshiab, Plugin Boutique tab tom muab qhov tsis txaus ntseeg 75% tawm ntawm iZotope thiab Heavyocity khoom. Txhim kho koj lub suab tsim thiab lub peev xwm sib xyaw nrog cov cuab yeej ua lag luam thiab cov teebmeem. Ntxiv rau, tsis txhob plam lub sijhawm los txeeb Native Instruments thiab Antares software ntawm ib nrab ntawm tus nqi ib txwm.
Vim li cas nkim sij hawm mus nrhiav deals lwm qhov? Plugin Boutique tau curated xaiv qhov zoo tshaj plaws Black Friday plugin deals rau koj. Los ntawm vintage classics mus rau kev txiav-ntug software, muaj ib yam dab tsi rau txhua tus tsim suab paj nruag.
Mus saib peb cov kev xaiv saum toj kawg nkaus hauv qab no thiab mus rau peb nplooj ntawv Black Friday software muag rau qhov zoo tshaj plaws deals. Tsis txhob plam - hloov kho koj lub studio teeb hnub no!
Cov Lus Nug
Plugin Boutique yog dab tsi?
Plugin Boutique yog lub khw hauv online uas muaj ntau yam khoom siv suab paj nruag, cov cuab yeej virtual, thiab suab plugins.
Kuv tuaj yeem tau txais txiaj ntsig li cas los ntawm Black Friday deals ntawm Plugin Boutique?
Thaum lub sij hawm Dub Friday, Plugin Boutique muab cov luv nqi tseem ceeb ntawm ntau yam khoom siv software, tso cai rau koj txuag nyiaj ntawm koj cov khoom siv suab paj nruag.
Kuv puas tuaj yeem nrhiav kev sib tham ntawm ob qho tib si vintage thiab niaj hnub software ntawm Plugin Boutique?
kiag li! Plugin Boutique muaj kev cog lus ntawm vintage analogue synth emulations, nrog rau cov software tshiab tshaj plaws, ua rau cov kev xav tau ntawm txhua tus tsim suab paj nruag.
Kuv tuaj yeem nrhiav tau cov ntaub ntawv ntau ntxiv txog Plugin Boutique's Black Friday deals nyob qhov twg?
Koj tuaj yeem nrhiav cov ntaub ntawv ntau ntxiv txog Plugin Boutique's Black Friday deals ntawm lawv lub vev xaib official: www.pluginboutique.com