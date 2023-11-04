Qhia txog Enchanting Mickey Mouse Timepieces los ntawm Philip Stein thiab Disney

In celebration of Disney’s century of timeless tales and beloved characters, luxury watch brand Philip Stein has partnered with Disney to create a collection of limited edition timepieces. These enchanting watches pay homage to Mickey Mouse, Disney’s beloved cartoon character, who has captured the hearts of generations.

The collection features two captivating designs that relive magical memories. One timepiece showcases Mickey Mouse donning a classic barong on the dial, paying tribute to his Filipino fans. This unique collector’s item is a must-have for any Disney enthusiast.

The other design portrays Mickey in his iconic ensemble, with his red shorts, yellow shoes, and white gloves. This design instantly adds a touch of timeless and playful charm to any look. Each timepiece in the Disney collection combines exquisite craftsmanship with modern technology, a hallmark of Philip Stein watches.

With a 38mm case size suitable for all genders, a stainless-steel bracelet, precision quartz movement, 3ATM water resistance, scratch-resistant sapphire glass, and a luxurious mother-of-pearl dial, these timepieces offer understated elegance for everyday use.

What sets these watches apart is Philip Stein’s proprietary Natural Frequency Technology. This innovative feature enhances the body’s bio-magnetic field, potentially aiding in stress reduction, improving cognitive functions, and enhancing sleep quality.

Limited to only 500 pieces, each Disney x Philip Stein watch is individually numbered, reminding wearers of the exclusivity of their timepiece. The watches are accompanied by special Disney-themed boxes, adorned with Mickey Mouse on the label, and include a small button in the shape of Mickey’s iconic mouse ears for an added playful touch.

To celebrate the launch of these Philippine-exclusive timepieces and share the magic of Disney’s 100-year legacy, the collection is available exclusively at Philip Stein boutiques nationwide. Experience the enchantment of these luxury wellness watches by exploring the curated collection at shop.lucerneluxe.com.

FAQ

1. Are the Mickey Mouse timepieces available worldwide?

No, these limited edition timepieces are exclusively available in the Philippines.

2. How many watches are there in the collection?

There are only 500 pieces of each timepiece available, making them truly exclusive.

3. What is Philip Stein’s Natural Frequency Technology?

Philip Stein’s Natural Frequency Technology is an innovative feature that enhances the body’s bio-magnetic field, potentially offering various wellness benefits such as stress reduction, improved cognitive functions, and enhanced sleep quality.

4. Can anyone wear these timepieces?

Yes, the watches are designed with a 38mm case size that can be worn by any gender.

5. Where can I find the Disney x Philip Stein collection?

The collection is exclusively available at Philip Stein boutiques nationwide in the Philippines.