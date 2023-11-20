Txoj Kev Loj Hlob ntawm Oura: Ib Tshooj Tshiab hauv Kev Kho Mob

Nyob rau hauv cov xov xwm tsis ntev los no, Oura, lub tuam txhab ua lag luam sib txuas ntse ntse, tau ua qhov zoo siab ntxiv rau nws pab neeg. Jason Oberfest, yav dhau los Apple Health thawj coj thiab ib tus neeg tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam kho mob, tau raug xaiv los ua tus thawj coj ntawm Oura lub tswv yim kho mob thiab kev ua haujlwm kho mob. Qhov kev tawm tswv yim no qhia txog Oura txoj kev cog lus los nthuav nws cov neeg koom tes hauv kev sib koom tes thiab tsim nws tus kheej ua tus neeg tseem ceeb hauv chaw kho mob.
Oura tau los ntev heev txij li thaum nws pib ua Kickstarter phiaj los nqis tes hauv 2015. Lub tuam txhab tau taug kev mus rau kev vam meej nrog kev qhia txog nws lub nplhaib thib ob hauv xyoo 2018, thiab feem ntau tsis ntev los no, peb tiam Oura Ring hauv 2021. Oura Ring siv cov thev naus laus zis thev naus laus zis los muab kev paub txog kev noj qab haus huv los ntawm kev taug qab ntau dua 200 biometrics, suav nrog cov qauv pw tsaug zog, kev ua si lub cev, qib kev ntxhov siab, lub plawv dhia, kev coj khaub ncaws, thiab qib ntshav oxygen. Nrog rau kev tsim qauv zoo nkauj thiab muaj zog ua khub app, Oura Nplhaib tau muaj koob meej ntawm cov neeg paub txog kev noj qab haus huv, suav nrog cov neeg muaj koob npe zoo li Jennifer Aniston thiab Tub Vaj Ntxwv Harry.
Kev teem caij ntawm Jason Oberfest qhia tau hais tias Oura qhov kev txiav txim siab hloov mus dhau qhov kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev noj qab haus huv mus rau hauv cov cuab yeej kho mob tag nrho. Nrog Oberfest cov kws tshaj lij hauv lub ntiaj teb kev noj qab haus huv txuas nrog thiab nws txoj kev koom tes tseem ceeb hauv Apple pab pawg noj qab haus huv, Oura tau npaj siab kom nkag siab tob txog kev lag luam kev noj qab haus huv thiab ua kom muaj kev vam meej los ua kev daws teeb meem kev noj qab haus huv.
CEO Tom Hale qhia nws qhov kev txaus siab txog Oberfest tuaj txog, hais tias nws yog qhov pib ntawm tshooj tshiab rau Oura. Lub tuam txhab txoj kev xav kom ua raws li Oura Ring raws li cov cuab yeej kev noj qab haus huv tau ua piv txwv ntxiv los ntawm nws cov kev sib koom tes tsis ntev los no, xws li koom tes nrog Gucci los tsim lub nplhaib kev cai. Tsis tas li ntawd, Oura tau pab txhawb kev yuav khoom ntawm nws lub nplhaib los ntawm kev siv nyiaj kho mob yooj yim (FSAs) los ntawm kev koom tes nrog kev noj qab haus huv e-lag luam platform.
Oura Nplhaib twb tau txais kev lees paub rau nws cov ntaub ntawv nkag siab thiab cov neeg siv-phooj ywg interface. Ntau tus neeg siv pom Oura tus khub app ua kom zoo dua ntawm Apple Fitness, muab ntau yam kev nthuav dav ntawm cov yam ntxwv thiab tsim kom pom tseeb.
Raws li Oura txuas ntxiv nthuav dav nws lub qab ntug nrog qhov sib ntxiv ntawm Jason Oberfest, nws yog qhov tseeb tias lub tuam txhab lub zeem muag rau yav tom ntej yog tsom rau kev txhawb nqa cov tib neeg nrog kev noj qab haus huv thev naus laus zis. Nrog nws lub nplhaib tshwj xeeb thiab txoj hauv kev tshiab, Oura tau teeb tsa los hloov kho txoj hauv kev uas peb tswj hwm peb txoj kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev noj qab haus huv.
FAQ
Oura Ring yog dab tsi?
Oura Ring yog lub nplhaib ntse uas siv cov thev naus laus zis siab los taug qab ntau dua 200 biometrics, muab cov ncauj lus kom ntxaws txog kev noj qab haus huv rau cov neeg siv.
Leej twg yog Jason Oberfest?
Jason Oberfest yog yav dhau los Apple Health thawj coj thiab tus tswv cuab tseem ceeb ntawm Apple pab pawg noj qab haus huv. Nws tau koom nrog Oura ua tus thawj coj ntawm kev kho mob lub tswv yim thiab kev ua haujlwm kho mob.
Dab tsi ua rau Oura sib nrug los ntawm lwm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv?
Oura Nplhaib txawv nws tus kheej nrog nws cov yam ntxwv dav dav, tsim qauv zoo nkauj, thiab cov neeg siv tus phooj ywg app. Nws muab cov ntaub ntawv nkag siab zoo thiab qhov pom kev txaus siab interface.
Oura lub zeem muag rau yav tom ntej yog dab tsi?
Oura lub hom phiaj los tsim nws tus kheej raws li kev kho mob zoo, mus dhau qhov kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev noj qab haus huv tracker. Lub tuam txhab tab tom ua hauj lwm rau legitimizing lub Oura Ring raws li ib tug holistic noj qab haus huv cuab yeej.
Oura tau ua haujlwm dabtsi?
Oura tau koom tes nrog Gucci los tsim lub nplhaib kev cai thiab inked deals nrog kev noj qab haus huv e-lag luam platform los pab txhawb kev yuav lub nplhaib los ntawm kev siv nyiaj kho mob yooj yim (FSAs).