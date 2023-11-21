Lub OnePlus Buds 3: Ib Ntog Rau Hauv Ib Lub Pob Ntseg Tom ntej

Raws li lub xyoo dhau los mus rau qhov ze, kev lag luam xov tooj ntawm tes yog buzzing nrog kev cia siab rau qhov yuav tshwm sim ntawm OnePlus 'cov cuab yeej tshiab tshaj plaws, OnePlus 12. Tab sis nws zoo li OnePlus muaj ntau hauv khw rau nws cov kiv cua. Raws li cov ntaub ntawv tsis ntev los no, OnePlus Buds 3 tau ua qhov tshwm sim ntawm cov ntawv pov thawj lub vev xaib, qhia tias lub tuam txhab tab tom npaj los tsim nws lub mloog pob ntseg tom ntej.
Thaum cov ntawv pov thawj tsis qhia cov ncauj lus kom ntxaws, lawv muab qee qhov kev nkag siab zoo rau Buds 3 yav tom ntej. Cov duab kos duab tau nthuav tawm ntawm FCC daim ntawv pov thawj lub vev xaib ua raws li cov ntaub ntawv xau ua ntej, uas qhia tias OnePlus tau ua raws li cov lus tsim tau qhia. nrog OnePlus Buds Pro 2 ua ntej xyoo no.
Hais txog kev them nyiaj muaj peev xwm, Buds 3 yuav tuaj nrog rooj plaub uas muaj 520mAh roj teeb, txhawb nqa 4.5W input thiab 1.2W tso zis. Lub earbuds lawv tus kheej yuav tau siv los ntawm 58mAh roj teeb. Txawm hais tias lub roj teeb tshwj xeeb tsis tau lees paub, nws tau kwv yees tias Buds 3 yuav muaj kev ua tau zoo ib yam li Buds Pro 2, khav txog 9 teev ntawm kev siv yam tsis muaj Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), nrog rau cov ntaub ntawv muab cov roj teeb ua ke ntawm 33 hnu. Nrog ANC qhib, lub pob ntseg yuav tsum muaj 6 teev ntawm kev siv, txuas mus rau 22 teev nrog rooj plaub. Tsis tas li ntawd, kev them nyiaj ceev ceev yuav tso cai rau 5 teev ntawm lub sijhawm mloog nrog tsuas yog 10 feeb xwb.
Cov neeg nyiam suab paj nruag yuav txaus siab paub tias Buds 3 yog cov lus xaiv los ua kom muaj 10.4mm woofer thiab 6mm tweeter, xa cov kev paub dhau los. Zoo ib yam li nws cov thawj coj, Buds 3 yuav tsum koom nrog 48dB ANC kev txhawb nqa, ua kom muaj kev thaj yeeb nyab xeeb thiab mloog zoo. Ntxiv mus, cov pob ntseg no yuav khav theeb IP55 rau dej thiab plua plav tiv thaiv, muab kev ruaj khov rau kev siv txhua hnub, thaum rooj plaub yuav muaj qhov ntsuas IPX4.
Lub OnePlus Buds 3 zoo li yuav ua rau nws debut nrog OnePlus 12, raws li OnePlus 'txoj kev ntawm kev nthuav tawm pob ntseg nrog rau cov xov tooj zoo tshaj plaws. Thaum qhov kev taw qhia tseem ceeb tau xav tias yuav muaj nyob rau hauv Suav teb lub hlis tom ntej, kev tso tawm thoob ntiaj teb yuav tsum nyob rau lub Ib Hlis 2024, ua raws li OnePlus 'ib txwm qauv ntawm kev tso tawm hauv Suav teb ua ntej tshaj tawm thoob ntiaj teb.
Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)
1. Thaum twg OnePlus Buds 3 yuav raug tso tawm?
OnePlus Buds 3 yuav tsum tau tshaj tawm hauv Suav teb lub hlis tom ntej thiab muaj kev tshaj tawm thoob ntiaj teb thaum Lub Ib Hlis 2024.
2. Dab tsi yog qhov kev them nqi tshwj xeeb rau Buds 3?
Lub Buds 3 yuav tuaj nrog cov ntaub ntawv nyob hauv 520mAh roj teeb, txhawb nqa 4.5W input thiab 1.2W tso zis. Lub earbuds lawv tus kheej yuav tau siv los ntawm 58mAh roj teeb.
3. Lub roj teeb lub neej ntawm OnePlus Buds 3 yog dab tsi?
Thaum lub roj teeb tshwj xeeb cov ntsiab lus tseem tsis tau lees paub, nws tau kwv yees tias Buds 3 yuav muaj kev ua tau zoo ib yam li Buds Pro 2, nrog rau 9 teev ntawm kev siv yam tsis muaj ANC thiab lub roj teeb ua ke ntawm 33 teev nrog rooj plaub. Nrog ANC qhib, lub pob ntseg yuav tsum muaj 6 teev ntawm kev siv, txuas mus rau 22 teev nrog rooj plaub.
4. Lub Buds 3 yuav muaj dab tsi?
Lub OnePlus Buds 3 tau xaiv los ua kom muaj 10.4mm woofer thiab 6mm tweeter rau cov suab nrov zoo. Lawv kuj tseem xav kom suav nrog 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) kev txhawb nqa.
5. Lub Buds 3 puas yog dej thiab hmoov av tiv taus?
Yog lawm, Buds 3 yuav nqa qhov ntsuas IP55 rau dej thiab plua plav tiv thaiv, ua kom ruaj khov rau kev siv txhua hnub. Cov ntaub ntawv yuav muaj qhov ntsuas IPX4.
Nco tseg: Cov ntaub ntawv muab hauv tsab xov xwm no yog ua raws li kev xau thiab cov ntaub ntawv tsis lees paub. Cov ntaub ntawv raug cai yuav txawv ntawm lub sijhawm ntawm cov khoom tso tawm.