Qhov Tseeb Insights ntawm AWS re:Invent 2023, Streaming Platforms, thiab Arm's IPO

By

Nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no ntawm technology txheej xwm, AWS re:Invent 2023 yog sai sai, thiab theCUBE tus kws tshuaj ntsuam kev lag luam John Furrier kwv yees tias yuav muaj qee qhov kev txhim kho zoo siab hauv khw. Furrier cia siab tias yuav tsom mus rau kev ua haujlwm siab, kev txhawb nqa GPU, thiab cov ntaub ntawv qhia meej dua los ntawm AWS. Txawm li cas los xij, nws kuj xav paub txog yav tom ntej ntawm ecosystem ib puag ncig AWS thiab seb nws puas tuaj yeem ncav cuag qhov siab tshiab. Furrier tau hais txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Amazon qhov nyiaj tau los ntawm nws cov ecosystem ntawm cov xwm txheej yav dhau los.

Thaum nws los txog rau streaming platforms, Furrier ntseeg hais tias tus yuam sij rau kev vam meej yog nyob rau hauv kev koom ua ke thiab tshem tawm cov ntsiab lus hloov pauv. Nws qhia tias lub platform uas tuaj yeem koom ua ke zoo tshaj plaws nrog cov nqi them nqi thiab muab cov kev paub zoo rau cov neeg siv yuav muaj qhov siab. Furrier tseem tham txog kev xam phaj tsis ntev los no nws tau nrog CISO los ntawm Prime Video thiab hais txog nws qhov tseem ceeb hauv AWS Startup Showcase.

Kev sib tham tom qab ntawd hloov mus rau Arm's IPO cov phiaj xwm. Arm Holdings PLC, UK-based chip designer, lub hom phiaj yuav nce ze li ntawm $ 4.87 nphom hauv nws qhov kev nthuav qhia pej xeem yav tom ntej ntawm New York Tshuag Txauv. Tus kws tshuaj ntsuam Albie Amankona los ntawm lub tuam txhab tshawb fawb thoob ntiaj teb Thib Choj tau qhia txog kev txhawj xeeb txog Arm lub peev xwm los nqis peev ntawm cov qauv tam sim no rau AI, vim tias feem ntau ntawm Arm cov nyiaj tau los ntawm txawb. Txawm li cas los xij, Furrier thiab nws tus kws tshuaj ntsuam xyuas Dave Vellante tsis pom zoo nrog qhov kev xav no. Lawv ntseeg tias Arm's architectures yuav ua tus thawj AI inferencing ntawm ntug, vim nws yog thaj chaw uas Arm muaj qhov tseem ceeb.

Vellante tseem hais txog qhov txaus ntshai los ntawm RISC-V, ib qho kev hloov kho tshiab, thiab sib cav tias Arm muaj qhov tseem ceeb ntawm nws cov neeg sib tw. Txawm hais tias Arm txoj kev loj hlob yuav tsis yog qhov nthuav dav, Vellante qhuas nws cov nqi qis, kev ua haujlwm siab uas yuav ua rau nws muaj kev tswj hwm hauv kev ua lag luam.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, kev sib tham hauv CUBE Podcast kov ntawm AWS yav tom ntej re:Invent tshwm sim, qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev koom ua ke thiab cov neeg siv kev paub hauv streaming platforms, thiab lub peev xwm ntawm Arm's architectures hauv AI toj roob hauv pes.

Qhov chaw:

- theCUBE Podcast