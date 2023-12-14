Kev ncua tsev kawm ntawv thiab kaw vim huab cua txias

North Carolina and Virginia – December 6, 2023

Several school districts in North Carolina and Virginia have announced delays and closures for Wednesday morning due to potentially icy weather conditions. The safety of staff and students is the top priority, prompting these necessary precautions.

Grayson County Schools in Virginia will be closed on Wednesday, December 6. This decision has been made in consideration of the weather forecast and the potential hazards that could arise from icy conditions. It is important to stay updated on any further announcements from the school district.

Additionally, Alleghany County Schools in North Carolina will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, December 6. This delay is due to the possibility of icy weather conditions, and it allows enough time for staff and students to commute safely to the schools. It is advised to exercise caution while traveling and to stay informed about any changes that may occur.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for certain areas in both North Carolina and Virginia. This advisory includes Ashe and Watauga Counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County in Virginia. The advisory is set to expire at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. During this time, residents should be prepared for the potential impacts of winter weather and take necessary precautions.

In conclusion, it is essential for students, parents, and staff members to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and announcements from their respective school districts. By prioritizing safety and being prepared, everyone can navigate through the icy weather conditions with caution and ease.