Newly Discovered Comet Nishimura Pom nyob rau hauv Hmo Ntuj Ntuj

Ib lub hnub qub uas pom tshiab hu ua Comet Nishimura yuav pom thaum nws hla lub ntiaj teb lub lim tiam tom ntej. Tus kws yees duab chaw Japanese Hideo Nishimura thawj zaug pom lub hnub qub nyob rau lub Yim Hli thaum ntxov thiab nws tau nce nyob rau hauv qhov kaj thaum nws mus los ntawm lub hnub ci sab hauv. Lub hnub qub yuav ua rau nws txoj hauv kev ze tshaj plaws rau lub ntiaj teb hnub Tuesday, tuaj nyob hauv 78 lab mais ntawm lub ntiaj teb, uas tuaj yeem pom nyob rau tsib hnub tom ntej.
Comet Nishimura kuj tseem yuav dhau mus li ntawm 21 lab mais ntawm lub hnub thaum lub Cuaj Hlis 17. Nws lub voj voog qhia tias lub sijhawm kawg nws dhau los ze rau lub hnub, thiab tej zaum yuav ze rau lub ntiaj teb, yog nyob ib ncig ntawm xyoo 1590. Txawm tias tsis muaj cov comets sau tseg thaum lub sijhawm ntawd. lub sij hawm uas sib haum nrog Nishimura, nws yuav tsum tau ci ntsa iab kom pom.
Txhawm rau pom Comet Nishimura, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws los siv ob lub koob yees duab thiab nrhiav qhov chaw nrog lub ntuj tsaus nti ntawm lub nroog teeb. Ntuj thiab Telescope tau sib koom cov kab kos uas tuaj yeem pab cov neeg saib xyuas huab cua txheeb xyuas lub hnub qub. Lub comet tus Tsov tus tw yuav ib txwm taw tawm ntawm lub hnub thiab nws zoo li ntsuab hauv cov duab vim muaj cov pa roj carbon diatomic. Txawm li cas los xij, los ntawm cov koob yees duab, nws yuav tshwm sim ze li xim tsis muaj xim lossis xim liab me ntsis raws li lub hnub ci qhia tawm cov hmoov nplej.
Rau cov neeg nyob rau sab qaum teb Hemisphere, nrhiav pom qhov pom tseeb ntawm sab hnub tuaj-sab qaum teb sab hnub tuaj txog ib nrab teev ua ntej thaum sawv ntxov twilight. Txawm li cas los xij, thaum lub comet tau los ze rau lub hnub thiab lub qab ntug, nws yuav dhau los ua qhov nyuaj rau pom. Hnub Wednesday, lub comet yuav dhau los ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub hnub, ua rau nws tsis pom zoo. Lub tshav kub kub los ntawm lub hnub yuav ua rau lub comet tawg, tab sis cov kws txawj xav tias nws yuav ciaj sia. Yog tias nws muaj sia nyob, nws yuav hla mus rau sab hnub poob ntawm lub Kaum Hli thaum ntxov thiab pom nyob rau yav qab teb Hemisphere lub ntuj sawv ntxov thaum lub Kaum Ib Hlis.
Qhov chaw:
- CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/10/world/nishimura-comet-earth-scn-trnd/index.html