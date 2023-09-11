Lub Biomedical Physics Lab tau txais nyiaj pab rau Laser-raws li kev kho mob rau Ovarian Cancer

Ib lub chaw kuaj mob ntawm Northeastern University tau txais txiaj ntsig $ 2.7 lab nyiaj pab los tsim kho tshiab rau kev mob qog noj ntshav zes qe menyuam. Cov kev kho mob yuav siv lasers los txheeb xyuas thiab tsom chemo-resistant hlwb hlwb thaum txhawb tus neeg mob lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob. Txoj haujlwm tshawb fawb, hu ua "Fractionated photoimmunotherapy rau harness low-dose immunostimulation inovarian cancer," yog kev koom tes ntawm Northeastern University, MD Anderson Cancer Center, thiab Moffitt Cancer Center.

Cov qog nqaij hlav zes qe menyuam yog ib qho mob qog noj ntshav uas tuag taus tshaj plaws ntawm cov poj niam, thiab feem ntau kuaj pom nyob rau theem lig. Cov kev kho mob tam sim no rau qib siab ntawm zes qe menyuam qog noj ntshav koom nrog kev phais kom tshem tawm cov qog, ua raws li kev siv tshuaj kho mob siab. Txawm li cas los xij, cov kev kho mob no feem ntau ncav cuag lawv cov kev txwv vim kev siv tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab kev txwv tshuaj toxicity. Yuav tsum muaj kev kho mob zoo dua uas tuaj yeem koom nrog tus neeg mob lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob los tiv thaiv qog noj ntshav.

Kev kho mob raws li laser, hu ua photodynamic therapy lossis photoimmunotherapy, twb tau sim hauv kev sim tshuaj ntsuam xyuas thiab tau pom cov lus cog tseg. Los ntawm kev siv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb uas tsom rau cov qog nqaij hlav qog noj ntshav thiab nqa cov photoactive molecules, kev kho mob tuaj yeem ua kom cov kab mob reactive nyob rau hauv ib cheeb tsam, ua rau muaj kev puas tsuaj rau chemo-resistant hlwb. Qhov kom zoo dua ntawm qhov kev kho mob no yog tias nws tseem ua rau lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob rau kev tiv thaiv kab mob tiv thaiv kab mob, uas muaj peev xwm ua rau "zoo" lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab tshem tawm cov qog "phem" uas cuam tshuam rau lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob.

Ntxiv nrog rau kev kho mob, lub chaw kuaj mob tseem ua haujlwm los tsim lub tshuab ntsuas me me uas tuaj yeem tso rau hauv lub cev los ntsuas cov qog siv lub teeb. Lub microscope yuav siv luv luv pulses ntawm lub teeb kis los ntawm ib tug optical fiber rau kev yees duab. Tam sim no, cov cuab yeej zoo li no loj thiab kim, tab sis lub chaw kuaj mob xav tsim lub teeb yuag, lub teeb txawb laser uas yuav raug nqi ib ncig $ 10,000.

Cov kev tshawb fawb no muaj kev sib koom tes, suav nrog lej, physics, photophysics, quantum physics, biophysics, biochemistry, thiab qog immunology. Northeastern University yuav ua qhov kev sim ua haujlwm rau kev kho mob, thaum Enderling lab yuav siv lej oncology los ua haujlwm seb tus qog yuav teb li cas rau kev kho mob. Kev ua piv txwv tseem yuav raug siv los simulate ntau yam xwm txheej uas tsis tuaj yeem sim sim.

Qhov kev tshawb fawb no qhia tau hais tias muaj peev xwm los tsim kho laser-raws li kev kho mob tshwj xeeb uas tuaj yeem tsom rau chemo-resistant zes qe menyuam qog noj ntshav thiab txhawb tus neeg mob lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob rov qab. Kev txhim kho ntawm lub tshuab ntsuas me me kuj tseem yuav muab kev pom zoo rau cov qog hlwb thiab qhia kev sim thiab kev kho mob ntxiv.

Qhov chaw:

- Sab Hnub Tuaj Ntiaj Teb Xov Xwm

- American Cancer Society