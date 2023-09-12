Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Nasa Tshawb Pom Cov Dej Hiav Txwv Muaj Peev Xwm ntawm Exoplanet thiab Cov Lus Qhia rau Lub Neej Muaj Peev Xwm

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Nasa Tshawb Pom Cov Dej Hiav Txwv Muaj Peev Xwm ntawm Exoplanet thiab Cov Lus Qhia rau Lub Neej Muaj Peev Xwm

Scientists at Nasa have made an intriguing discovery using the James Webb telescope, announcing the possibility of a rare water ocean on an exoplanet located 120 light years away in the constellation Leo. This giant exoplanet, named K2-18 b, is almost nine times the mass of Earth and is classified as a Hycean exoplanet, indicating the potential for a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface. The observations of the planet’s atmosphere suggest the existence of an ocean world, with methane and carbon dioxide present and a shortage of ammonia. Furthermore, scientists discovered a molecule known as dimethyl sulfide (DMS), which is produced by life only on Earth. However, the presence of DMS still needs to be confirmed through further investigation.

While Nasa has previously found indications of water on other exoplanets, this discovery is particularly exciting due to the possibility of an ocean world. Nevertheless, scientists caution that the presence of water does not necessarily mean the planet can support life. The exoplanet orbits a cool dwarf star named K2-18 and lies within the habitable zone, where liquid water may exist. It is hypothesized that the planet has a large mantle of high-pressure ice and a thinner hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

The discovery of K2-18 b was first made by Nasa’s K2 mission in 2015, but the advanced technology of the James Webb telescope enabled more detailed analysis and the revelation of its potential as an ocean world. Nasa celebrated the first anniversary of the telescope’s operation by releasing high-resolution images of distant worlds and star-forming regions.

This discovery emphasizes the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the search for life beyond Earth. Scientists are excited about the opportunity to conduct atmospheric observations on larger Hycean worlds, as they offer more favorable conditions for such studies.

Qhov chaw:
– Nasa – Retrieved from [source]
– University of Cambridge – Nikku Madhusudhan, lead author of the Nasa research [source]
– HAT-P-11b exoplanet in the constellation Cygnus [source]

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Wordle Review: Analyzing Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Xov Xwm

Ancient Bacteria thawj zaug rau Colonize av tshaj 407 lab xyoo dhau los

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Xov Xwm

Kev sib piv ntawm Sonos Beam (Gen 2) thiab Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Lub Caij Ntuj Sov Ua Ntej Yuav Saib Xyuas Thaum Lub Cuaj Hli

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Captures Colliding Galaxies hauv Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Nyob deb

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj tus Wide-Field Telescope ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments