Puas yog Dej Hiav Txwv Mining ua rau muaj kev hem thawj rau Marine Life? Kev nkag siab ntawm Shipboard Experiments

Sib sib zog nqus hauv qab dej hiav txwv saum npoo muaj cov khoom muaj txiaj ntsig zoo xws li hlau thiab manganese. Cov peev txheej muaj nuj nqis no, nyob rau hauv daim ntawv ntawm cov qos yaj ywm nodules thiab hlau-nplua nuj crusts, tau ntes cov xim ntawm cov tuam txhab mining sib sib zog nqus tsom rau siv lawv rau cov roj teeb thiab hluav taws xob. Txawm li cas los xij, kev txhawj xeeb tau hais txog qhov muaj feem cuam tshuam rau cov haujlwm mining no tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau lub neej hauv hiav txwv. Ib txoj kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no, luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv journal Nature Communications, qhia txog cov kev txhawj xeeb no los ntawm kev sim nkoj nkoj ua los ntawm cov kaus mom jellyfish hauv Norwegian fjords.

Siv cov kaus mom jellyfish raws li kev tshawb fawb, cov kws tshawb fawb tsom kom nkag siab txog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm cov av xaum nkag mus rau hauv lawv cov tso tsheb hlau luam, simulating cov xwm txheej uas tuaj yeem tshwm sim los ntawm kev sib sib zog nqus dej hiav txwv. Cov txiaj ntsig tau tawm tsam: cov jellyfish tau tawm tsam los tiv thaiv qhov muaj av nkos. Lawv sim tshem lawv tus kheej ntawm cov av los ntawm kev tsim cov mucus ntau dhau, pom cov lus teb uas zoo li cov hlua khov. Ntawm qib molecular, cov lus teb kev ntxhov siab tau pom, nrog cov noob cuam tshuam nrog kev kho cov ntaub so ntswg thiab lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob ua haujlwm.

Dr. Helena Hauss, tus kws tshawb fawb hauv dej hiav txwv koom nrog hauv txoj kev tshawb no, qhia txog kev txhawj xeeb txog kev siv hluav taws xob xav tau los ntawm jellyfish los tawm tsam cov av nplaum thiab tswj lawv txoj kev noj qab haus huv. Hauv dej hiav txwv tob uas cov tsiaj no nyob, zaub mov tsis txaus, thiab lub zog ntxiv ntawm cov dej av nkos tuaj yeem ua rau kev tshaib plab thiab txo qis kev loj hlob. Cov kev tshawb pom no qhia tias qhov cuam tshuam ntawm kev ua dej hiav txwv tob tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev cuam tshuam loj heev, tsis yog rau lub neej hauv hiav txwv xwb tab sis kuj rau tib neeg.

Raws li cov kws tshawb fawb, cov tsiaj xws li kaus mom jellyfish ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv cov pa roj carbon monoxide los ntawm kev khaws cov pa roj carbon dioxide khaws cia hauv dej hiav txwv tob es tsis tso nws mus rau hauv qhov chaw. Tsis tas li ntawd, hom ntses nyob ntawm cov zej zog nruab nrab hauv dej hiav txwv, suav nrog cov tsiaj tseem ceeb xws li tuna, tuaj yeem cuam tshuam tsis zoo. Yog li ntawd, kev tiv thaiv qhov sib npaug ntawm cov dej hiav txwv qhib yog qhov tseem ceeb los tswj cov kev pabcuam ecological uas nws muab.

Txoj kev tshawb nrhiav qhov kev tshawb pom qhia tau hais tias lub pob zeb tseem ceeb hauv kev nkag siab txog qhov cuam tshuam ib puag ncig ntawm kev ua dej hiav txwv tob. Raws li lub ntiaj teb cuam tshuam nrog kev xav tau ntau ntxiv rau cov zaub mov, cov neeg tsim cai, cov kws tshawb fawb, thiab cov tuam txhab mining yuav tsum ua haujlwm ua ke los tsim cov kev coj ua kom ruaj khov uas tiv thaiv cov dej hiav txwv ecosystems thiab qhov sib npaug ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb dej hiav txwv.

Cov Lus Nug

Dej hiav txwv mining yog dab tsi?

Dab tsi yog kaus mom jellyfish?

Dab tsi yog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm sediment raug rau ntawm jellyfish?

Yog vim li cas dej hiav txwv mining ua rau muaj kev txhawj xeeb?

Yuav ua li cas los tiv thaiv marine life?

Kev tiv thaiv lub neej hauv hiav txwv yuav tsum tau ua raws li cov kev coj ua thiab cov kev cai rau kev ua dej hiav txwv tob. Kev koom tes ntawm cov neeg tsim cai, cov kws tshawb fawb, thiab cov tuam txhab mining yog qhov tseem ceeb los ua kom muaj lub luag haujlwm ntawm kev rho tawm cov peev txheej thaum khaws cia kev ncaj ncees ntawm marine ecosystems.

