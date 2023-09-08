Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Microsoft Ran Simulations los ntsuas qhov muaj peev xwm cuam tshuam ntawm Kev Txiav Txim Hu Rau Lub Luag Haujlwm los ntawm PlayStation

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Microsoft Ran Simulations los ntsuas qhov muaj peev xwm cuam tshuam ntawm Kev Txiav Txim Hu Rau Lub Luag Haujlwm los ntawm PlayStation

Microsoft’s recent legal case with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shed light on the internal workings of the company’s video games business and its acquisition deals. One aspect that came to light was Microsoft’s decision to run simulations to evaluate the potential consequences of not making Call of Duty available on PlayStation.

Despite repeatedly asserting that it had no intention of withholding Call of Duty from PlayStation, the FTC presented evidence of specific simulations conducted by Microsoft. The company’s board of directors asked the finance team to estimate the tangible effects of the franchise’s absence from the leading games platform.

The board was interested in understanding the impact of Call of Duty not being on PlayStation and how Microsoft could make up for the approximately $1 billion in revenue that would be lost. During the evidentiary hearing, it was accidentally revealed that Microsoft’s finance team had assessed that the losses could be offset if Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service, were to gain an additional 2 million subscribers.

Microsoft clarifies that this simulation was not conducted because it planned to withhold Call of Duty, but rather as a backup plan in case Sony demanded unfavorable terms. These terms could include higher revenue splits, exclusivity deals, and upfront payments. The simulations were intended to prepare for an unlikely contingency where Call of Duty would not be available on PlayStation due to Sony’s demands.

Ultimately, the FTC lost the case, and Sony signed a deal with Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. The specifics of the agreement remain unknown, but it is believed to have similar commercial terms to those that Microsoft had previously offered Sony.

Microsoft’s legal counsel has addressed the FTC’s complaints, including the simulations, and clarified that they were not part of a strategy to withhold Call of Duty but rather a response to potential unfavorable demands from Sony.

Source: Tsis tau muab.

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Nanocatalysts ntawm Kev Lag Luam Thoob Ntiaj Teb Tech: Ib Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Lub Limitations ntawm Physics: Predicting Unpredictable

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Apple's Hloov mus rau USB-C ntawm iPhone 15: Kev Tsav Tsheb, Tab sis muaj txiaj ntsig

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Ginger: Ib qho tshuaj ntsuab rau cem quav

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Starfield tau txais kev txhawb nqa Mods tuaj hauv 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments