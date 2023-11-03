New Marshall Motif II TWS Earbuds: A Sustainable Upgrade

Marshall has recently launched its latest addition to the Motif series, the Motif II TWS earbuds, in Malaysia. Building upon the success of its predecessor, these earbuds come with a range of improvements that elevate the user experience to new heights. With a slightly updated design, enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC), and a major boost in battery life, the Motif II is set to impress music enthusiasts.

The Motif II earbuds maintain the overall silhouette of the original model, but with a few notable changes. The stems now feature grippier textures for improved handling, and the addition of gold covers beneath them gives the buds a luxurious finish. However, the most significant upgrade lies in the materials used for construction, with both the shell and accompanying case made from 70% post-consumer recycled plastic. This eco-friendly approach ensures that users can enjoy their music guilt-free. Furthermore, the earbuds and case boast water resistance ratings of IPX5 and IPX4 respectively.

Retaining the high-quality audio performance of its predecessor, the Motif II features the same 6mm dynamic drivers capable of delivering audio within the 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range. The active noise cancelling (ANC) feature and touch controls are also carried over, while the wireless connectivity has been enhanced to Bluetooth 5.3 with low energy (LE) audio support.

One of the standout improvements in the Motif II is the battery life. Users can now enjoy up to six hours of playback on a single charge, and when combined with the charging case, that extends to an impressive 30 hours. Additionally, a quick 15-minute charge provides an hour’s worth of playback. The case also offers the convenience of both wired and wireless charging options.

The Motif II TWS earbuds are priced at RM959 and are available for purchase through Marshall’s official online stores on Shopee and Lazada. Alternatively, customers can find them at authorized retailers such as Harvey Norman, Vivid Concepts, Flash Gadgets, and Thundermatch.

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

1. Can I use the Marshall Motif II earbuds while exercising?

Yes, the Motif II earbuds have an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them suitable for use during various physical activities.

2. How long does the battery last on the Motif II earbuds?

On a single charge, the Motif II earbuds can provide up to six hours of playback. When used in combination with the charging case, the total listening time extends to 30 hours.

3. Does the Motif II charging case support wireless charging?

Yes, the charging case of the Motif II earbuds supports both wired and wireless charging capabilities, providing users with convenient charging options.

4. What wireless connectivity does the Motif II earbuds offer?

The Motif II earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 with low energy (LE) audio support, ensuring stable and efficient wireless connectivity for an uninterrupted listening experience.