Puas muaj qhov tsis zoo rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tau txais koob meej raws li kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv tus mob no thiab muaj peev xwm ua rau mob hnyav. Shingles, tseem hu ua herpes zoster, yog tshwm sim los ntawm kev rov ua haujlwm ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib tus kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau ua pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev txo qis kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles, qee qhov kev txhawj xeeb tau tshwm sim txog nws qhov kev poob qis.

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog dab tsi?

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, tseem hu ua Zostavax lossis Shingrix, yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb tsim los tiv thaiv kab mob. Nws ua haujlwm los ntawm kev txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob cov lus teb rau tus kab mob varicella-zoster, yog li txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev txhim kho shingles lossis txo nws qhov hnyav yog tias nws tshwm sim.

Kev ua tau zoo thiab cov txiaj ntsig

Kev sim tshuaj kho mob tau pom tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles. Nws tau pom tias txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim tus mob los ntawm ib puag ncig 90%. Tsis tas li ntawd, txawm tias ib tus neeg tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau pom tias yuav txo tau qhov mob hnyav thiab ntev.

Muaj peev xwm downsides

Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles feem ntau muaj kev nyab xeeb, muaj qee qhov kev poob qis los xav txog. Cov kev mob tshwm sim feem ntau muaj xws li liab, o, lossis mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj. Qee tus neeg kuj yuav muaj cov tsos mob xws li mob khaub thuas me me xws li mob taub hau, qaug zog, lossis mob nqaij. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau yog me me thiab ib ntus.

Muaj tsawg zaus, cov kev mob tshwm sim loj tuaj yeem tshwm sim. Cov no yuav muaj xws li kev tsis haum tshuaj hnyav, xws li ua pa nyuaj lossis o ntawm lub ntsej muag thiab caj pas. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv hnyav no tsis tshua muaj heev.

xaus

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tau ua pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab txo nws qhov hnyav. Txawm hais tias muaj peev xwm poob qis, xws li cov kev mob tshwm sim me me, cov txiaj ntsig tag nrho ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv deb tshaj qhov txaus ntshai. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob los txiav txim seb cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles puas tsim nyog rau koj, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog tias koj muaj kev mob nkeeg lossis kev txhawj xeeb.

FAQ:

Q: Leej twg yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles?

A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles raug pom zoo rau cov tib neeg hnub nyoog 50 xyoo thiab laus dua, vim tias qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus kab mob shingles nce nrog hnub nyoog.

Q: Ntev npaum li cas cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles muab kev tiv thaiv?

A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles muab kev tiv thaiv ntev, nrog cov kev tshawb fawb qhia tias nws tseem siv tau tsawg kawg tsib xyoos.

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles puas tuaj yeem ua rau shingles?

A: Tsis yog, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tsis tuaj yeem ua rau mob shingles. Txawm li cas los xij, nws muaj peev xwm tsim tau shingles tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv, txawm hais tias qhov kev pheej hmoo yuav txo qis.

Q: Puas yog tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles them los ntawm kev tuav pov hwm?

A: Qhov kev pab cuam ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles txawv nyob ntawm tus kws kho mob. Nws raug nquahu kom mus xyuas nrog koj lub tuam txhab pov hwm kev pov hwm txhawm rau txiav txim siab cov ntsiab lus.