Puas yog tus tswv ntawm Walmart yog billionaire?
Hauv thaj chaw ntawm cov khw muag khoom loj, Walmart sawv siab yog ib lub tuam txhab muaj txiaj ntsig thiab muaj kev vam meej tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Tsim los ntawm Sam Walton hauv xyoo 1962, lub tuam txhab muag khoom muag thoob ntiaj teb tau dhau los ua lub npe tsev neeg, paub txog nws cov khoom lag luam loj thiab cov nqi pheej yig. Txawm li cas los xij, thaum nws los txog rau tus kheej kev muaj nyiaj txiag ntawm tus tswv ntawm Walmart, cov lus teb yog qhov rov hais dua yog - tus tswv tiag tiag yog billionaire.
Tus tswv tam sim no ntawm Walmart yog tsev neeg Walton, cov xeeb leej xeeb ntxwv ntawm lub tuam txhab tus tsim. Tsev neeg cov nyiaj txiag feem ntau yog los ntawm lawv cov tswv cuab hauv tuam txhab. Raws li xyoo 2021, Walton tsev neeg tau nyob tsis tu ncua ntawm cov tsev neeg muaj nyiaj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, nrog kev sib koom ua ke muaj nqis tshaj ntau pua lab nyiaj daus las.
FAQ:
Q: Leej twg yog tus tswv ntawm Walmart?
A: Tus tswv ntawm Walmart yog tsev neeg Walton, cov xeeb leej xeeb ntxwv ntawm lub tuam txhab tus tsim, Sam Walton.
Q: Yuav ua li cas Walton tsev neeg ua billionaires?
A: Walton tsev neeg cov nyiaj txiag feem ntau yog los ntawm lawv cov tswv cuab hauv Walmart. Raws li lub tuam txhab loj hlob thiab nthuav dav, lawv cov nyiaj tau zoo li cas.
Q: Walton tsev neeg muaj nyiaj npaum li cas?
A: Tsev neeg Walton yeej ib txwm nyob ntawm cov tsev neeg muaj nyiaj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Raws li xyoo 2021, lawv cov txiaj ntsig sib koom ua ke ntau tshaj li pua pua lab nyiaj daus las.
Q: Puas muaj lwm yam billionaires cuam tshuam nrog Walmart?
A: Thaum Walton tsev neeg yog thawj tus tswv ntawm Walmart, muaj lwm tus neeg uas tau dhau los ua neeg nplua nuj los ntawm lawv cov koom haum nrog lub tuam txhab, xws li cov thawj coj tseem ceeb thiab cov tswv cuab.
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias qhov kev nplua nuj ntawm tus tswv ntawm Walmart yog cais los ntawm lub tuam txhab cov nyiaj txiag tag nrho. Thaum tus tswv yuav yog ib tus neeg nplua nuj, kev vam meej nyiaj txiag ntawm Walmart raws li kev lag luam yog ntsuas los ntawm nws cov nyiaj tau los, cov txiaj ntsig, thiab kev lag luam peev.
Nyob rau hauv xaus, tus tswv ntawm Walmart, Walton tsev neeg, yog tiag tiag billionaires. Lawv cov kev nplua nuj loj heev yog qhov ua pov thawj rau kev ua tiav thiab kev cuam tshuam ntawm cov khw muag khoom loj, uas txuas ntxiv vam meej ua ib lub tuam txhab loj tshaj plaws thiab tau txais txiaj ntsig ntau hauv ntiaj teb.