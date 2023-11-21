By

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tshiab puas zoo dua li cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tshiab?

Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tshiab tau qhia rau kev ua lag luam, ua rau muaj kev sib cav sib ceg ntawm cov kws kho mob thiab cov neeg mob ib yam nkaus. Cov lus nug ntawm txhua tus neeg lub siab yog seb qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshiab no puas zoo tshaj rau nws cov thawj coj. Cia peb delve rau hauv cov ntsiab lus thiab tshawb nrhiav qhov sib txawv tseem ceeb ntawm ob.

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles qub, hu ua Zostavax, tau siv txij li xyoo 2006. Nws tau siv los txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles li ntawm 51% thiab tom qab herpetic neuralgia (mob mob ntawm shingles) los ntawm 67%. Txawm li cas los xij, nws muaj qee qhov kev txwv. Zostavax yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv nyob, txhais tau tias nws muaj cov kab mob tsis muaj zog. Qhov no ua rau nws tsis tsim nyog rau cov tib neeg uas tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob, xws li cov neeg mob qog noj ntshav lossis cov neeg tau txais kev hloov pauv hauv nruab nrog cev.

Nkag mus rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tshiab, Shingrix, uas tau pom zoo los ntawm US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hauv 2017. Shingrix khav theeb qhov ua tau zoo ntawm ntau dua 90% hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab post-herpetic neuralgia. Tsis zoo li nws cov thawj coj, Shingrix yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis muaj sia, ua rau nws muaj kev nyab xeeb rau cov tib neeg uas muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob.

FAQ:

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tshiab ua haujlwm li cas?

A: Shingrix yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv rov qab, txhais tau tias nws tsuas muaj cov protein tshwj xeeb los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster. Cov protein no txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob los tsim cov lus teb muaj zog tiv thaiv tus kab mob, tiv thaiv kab mob shingles.

Q: Leej twg yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles tshiab?

A: Lub Chaw Tiv Thaiv thiab Tiv Thaiv Kab Mob (CDC) pom zoo kom Shingrix rau cov neeg laus hnub nyoog 50 thiab laus dua, txawm tias lawv tau txais Zostavax yav dhau los.

Q: Puas muaj kev phiv tshuaj?

A: Zoo li txhua yam tshuaj tiv thaiv, Shingrix tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev phiv me me xws li mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, mob leeg, thiab qaug zog. Cov tsos mob no feem ntau daws tsis pub dhau ob peb hnub thiab yog qhov qhia tias lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob tau teb rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.

Hauv kev xaus, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tshiab, Shingrix, zoo li yog qhov kev txhim kho tseem ceeb ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv qub, Zostavax. Nrog nws cov kev ua tau zoo dua qub thiab tsis muaj nyob, Shingrix muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem. Yog tias koj poob rau hauv pawg hnub nyoog pom zoo, sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix yog qhov kev txiav txim siab zoo los tiv thaiv koj tus kheej los ntawm qhov mob hnyav thiab muaj feem cuam tshuam.