Puas yog tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID tsis pom zoo los ntawm FDA lawm?

Puas yog tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID tsis tau pom zoo los ntawm FDA lawm?

Nyob rau lub asthiv tsis ntev los no, tau muaj ntau cov ntaub ntawv tsis raug tshaj tawm hauv social media platforms hais txog kev pom zoo ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19. Ib qho kev thov tshwj xeeb uas tau txais txiaj ntsig yog tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis tau pom zoo los ntawm US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau cais qhov tseeb ntawm cov ntawv tseeb thiab nkag siab txog cov xwm txheej tam sim no ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.

Txoj Kev Pom Zoo FDA

FDA yog lub luag haujlwm rau kev soj ntsuam thiab pom zoo cov tshuaj tiv thaiv rau pej xeem siv hauv Tebchaws Meskas. Ua ntej txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem tso cai, nws dhau los kuaj nruj hauv kev sim tshuaj xyuas kom ntseeg tau tias nws muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab ua haujlwm tau zoo. Thaum cov ntaub ntawv los ntawm cov kev sim no raug tshuaj xyuas kom zoo, FDA tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev (EUA) lossis kev pom zoo tag nrho.

Cov xwm txheej tam sim no ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19

Raws li lub Cuaj Hlis 2021, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tau tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev hauv Tebchaws Meskas yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, thiab Johnson & Johnson. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no tau dhau los ntawm kev sim ntau yam thiab tau ua pov thawj tias muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab siv tau los tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav, mus pw hauv tsev kho mob, thiab kev tuag los ntawm COVID-19.

Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thawj zaug tau txais EUA, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer-BioNTech tsis ntev los no tau txais kev pom zoo tag nrho los ntawm FDA rau cov tib neeg hnub nyoog 16 xyoo thiab laus dua. Qhov kev pom zoo no, tau tso cai rau lub Yim Hli 23, 2021, yog ua raws cov ntaub ntawv nthuav dav los ntawm kev sim tshuaj thiab cov pov thawj hauv ntiaj teb tiag.

FAQ:

Q: Puas yog FDA pom zoo txhais tau tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis muaj kev nyab xeeb ntxiv lawm?

A: Tsis yog, FDA pom zoo qhia tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau ua raws li lub koom haum cov qauv nruj rau kev nyab xeeb thiab ua tau zoo. Nws muab kev lees paub ntxiv ntawm nws cov txiaj ntsig hauv kev tiv thaiv COVID-19.

Q: Puas yog lwm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tseem raug tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm ceev?

A: Yog lawm, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Moderna thiab Johnson & Johnson tseem raug tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev. Lawv txuas ntxiv mus soj ntsuam tsis tu ncua los ntawm FDA thiab lwm lub koom haum tswj hwm.

Q: Puas yog FDA pom zoo hloov qhov kev faib tawm thiab muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv?

A: Kev pom zoo los ntawm FDA tuaj yeem txhawb ntau tus neeg kom tau txais tshuaj tiv thaiv. Txawm li cas los xij, kev faib tawm thiab muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tseem tsis hloov pauv. Lawv tseem siv tau rau pej xeem.

Hauv kev xaus, qhov kev thov tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tsis tau pom zoo los ntawm FDA lawm yog cuav. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer-BioNTech tau txais kev pom zoo tag nrho, thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Moderna thiab Johnson & Johnson tseem raug tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau kev cia siab rau cov ntaub ntawv raug los ntawm cov chaw muaj npe nrov thiab sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob kom paub txiav txim siab txog kev txhaj tshuaj.