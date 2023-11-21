Puas yog Pfizer tseem tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID?
Hauv kev tawm tsam thoob ntiaj teb tiv thaiv COVID-19 kev sib kis, cov tuam txhab tshuaj tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tsim thiab tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Pfizer, yog ib qho ntawm cov tuam txhab tshuaj tiv thaiv, tau nyob rau ntawm qhov kev sib ntaus sib tua no. Tab sis raws li kev kis tus kabmob kis mus ntxiv, ntau tus neeg xav tsis thoob yog tias Pfizer tseem tab tom tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID. Cia wb mus saib ntxiv.
Qhov xwm txheej tam sim no ntawm Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Manufacturing
Txog tam sim no, Pfizer tseem tab tom tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID. Lub tuam txhab tau ua haujlwm tsis tu ncua kom ua tau raws li qhov xav tau thoob ntiaj teb rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab tau txhim kho nws lub peev xwm tsim khoom kom ntseeg tau tias muaj cov khoom siv ruaj khov. Pfizer cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, tsim los ntawm kev koom tes nrog BioNTech, tau ua pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv COVID-19 thiab tau txais kev tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev hauv ntau lub tebchaws.
FAQ
Q: Muaj pes tsawg koob tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer COVID tuaj yeem tsim tau?
A: Pfizer tau hais tias nws lub hom phiaj tsim kom muaj txog li 3 billion koob tshuaj ntawm nws cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID hauv 2021.
Q: Puas muaj cov teeb meem ntawm cov khoom siv cuam tshuam cuam tshuam rau Pfizer cov tshuaj tiv thaiv?
A: Zoo li txhua txoj kev tsim khoom loj, Pfizer tau ntsib qee qhov kev sib tw hauv nws cov saw hlau. Txawm li cas los xij, lub tuam txhab tau nquag ua haujlwm los daws cov teeb meem no thiab tau ua tiav qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev ua kom cov txheej txheem tsim khoom zoo thiab kev faib tawm.
Q: Puas yog Pfizer koom tes nrog lwm lub tuam txhab txhawm rau nce cov tshuaj tiv thaiv?
A: Yog lawm, Pfizer tau koom tes nrog ntau lub tuam txhab cog lus los nthuav nws lub peev xwm ntau lawm. Cov kev sib koom tes no tau pab Pfizer nce nws cov kev siv tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab ua tau raws li qhov xav tau thoob ntiaj teb.
Q: Puas muaj ib qho kev npaj yuav txiav tawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer COVID?
A: Txog tam sim no, tsis muaj qhov qhia tau tias Pfizer npaj yuav txiav nws cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID. Lub tuam txhab tseem mob siab rau kev tsim khoom thiab muab cov tshuaj tiv thaiv los pab tiv thaiv kev sib kis tsis tu ncua.
Hauv kev xaus, Pfizer nquag tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID thiab tau mob siab ua haujlwm kom tau raws li qhov xav tau thoob ntiaj teb. Nrog rau nws txoj kev siv zog txuas ntxiv thiab kev sib koom tes, lub tuam txhab tsom ntsoov kom muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis tu ncua los pab ua kom muaj kev sib kis.