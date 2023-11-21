By

Puas yog Pfizer lossis Moderna zoo dua?

Hauv kev sib tw los txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv lub ntiaj teb tiv thaiv COVID-19, ob lub chaw muag tshuaj loj tau tshwm sim ua ntej: Pfizer thiab Moderna. Ob lub tuam txhab tau tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo, tab sis qhov twg zoo dua? Cia peb ua tib zoo saib qhov sib txawv ntawm Pfizer thiab Moderna los pab koj txiav txim siab paub.

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv mRNA:

Pfizer thiab Moderna tau tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv mRNA, lub thev naus laus zis tshiab uas siv ib qho me me ntawm tus kab mob cov khoom siv caj ces los ua rau lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no tsis muaj tus kab mob muaj sia thiab tsis tuaj yeem muab rau koj rau COVID-19. Hloov chaw, lawv qhia koj lub cev paub txog thiab tua tus kab mob.

Kev ua haujlwm:

Ob qho tshuaj tiv thaiv tau pom qhov ua tau zoo tshaj plaws hauv kev sim tshuaj. Pfizer cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tshaj tawm txog qhov ua tau zoo ntawm thaj tsam 95%, thaum Moderna cov tshuaj tiv thaiv muaj qhov ua tau zoo ntawm kwv yees li 94%. Cov lej no qhia tau hais tias ob qho tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo heev los tiv thaiv cov tsos mob ntawm COVID-19.

Cia thiab Distribution:

Ib qho tseem ceeb sib txawv ntawm ob qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv yog nyob rau hauv lawv cov kev cia khoom. Pfizer cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav tsum tau muab khaws cia ntawm qhov txias txias ntawm ib ncig ntawm -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit). Qhov no ua rau muaj teeb meem logistical rau ntau qhov chaw kho mob thiab kev faib khoom sib txuas. Ntawm qhov tod tes, Moderna cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem khaws cia ntawm lub freezer txias ntawm -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit), ua rau nws yooj yim rau kev lis thiab faib.

Lwm Cov Kev Los Taw:

Ob qho tshuaj tiv thaiv muaj cov kev mob tshwm sim zoo sib xws, uas feem ntau mob me thiab ib ntus. Cov no yuav muaj xws li mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, qaug zog, mob taub hau, mob nqaij, ua daus no, kub taub hau, thiab xeev siab. Kev tsis haum tshuaj hnyav yog qhov tsawg kawg nkaus rau ob qho tshuaj tiv thaiv.

FAQ:

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem xaiv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv twg?

A: Feem ntau, koj yuav tsis muaj kev xaiv ntawm Pfizer thiab Moderna. Qhov muaj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav txawv nyob ntawm koj qhov chaw nyob thiab cov phiaj xwm faib khoom siv los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv.

Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no puas nyab xeeb?

A: Ob qho tshuaj tiv thaiv Pfizer thiab Moderna tau kuaj xyuas nruj thiab tau tso cai siv thaum muaj xwm txheej ceev los ntawm cov koom haum tswj hwm, xws li FDA. Lawv tau ua pov thawj tias muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab siv tau los tiv thaiv COVID-19.

Q: Kev tiv thaiv ntev npaum li cas?

A: Lub sijhawm tiv thaiv los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no tseem tab tom kawm. Txawm li cas los xij, cov ntaub ntawv tam sim no qhia tias kev tiv thaiv yuav tsum kav ntev li ob peb lub hlis, yog tias tsis ntev.

Hauv kev xaus, Pfizer thiab Moderna tau tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo tiv thaiv COVID-19. Qhov kev xaiv ntawm ob feem ntau los ntawm cov khoom logistical, xws li kev cia khoom. Txawm hais tias koj tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv twg, kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog ib kauj ruam tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam tus kabmob kis thiab tiv thaiv koj tus kheej thiab lwm tus los ntawm tus kabmob.