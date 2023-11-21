Puas yog Moderna Tshuaj Tiv Thaiv Bivalent?
Hauv kev sib tw tiv thaiv tus kab mob COVID-19, ntau lub tuam txhab tshuaj tau tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv los tiv thaiv tus kabmob. Ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo li no yog Moderna, uas tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo vim nws cov txiaj ntsig zoo. Txawm li cas los xij, muaj qee qhov tsis meej pem nyob ib puag ncig seb Moderna puas yog tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent. Wb delve rau hauv lub ncauj lus no thiab qhia meej qhov tseeb.
Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog dab tsi?
Ib hom tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob bivalent yog ib hom tshuaj tiv thaiv uas tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob sib txawv lossis hom kab mob tshwj xeeb lossis kab mob. Nws muaj cov tshuaj antigens los ntawm ob hom kab mob los yog hom, tso cai rau lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob los tiv thaiv ob qho tib si. Txoj kev no feem ntau yog siv thaum muaj ntau hom kab mob lossis hom kab mob tshwm sim.
Puas yog Moderna tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent?
Tsis yog, Moderna tsis yog tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent. Nws yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv monovalent, txhais tau tias nws muab kev tiv thaiv ib leeg lossis hom kab mob. Moderna cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19, tseem hu ua mRNA-1273, tshwj xeeb yog tsim los txhawm rau txhawm rau txhawm rau txhawm rau txhawm rau txhawm rau pom cov kab mob SARS-CoV-2, uas ua rau COVID-19. Los ntawm kev tsom mus rau cov protein no, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ua rau lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob los tsim kev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab txhim kho kev tiv thaiv kab mob.
Vim li cas Moderna tsis bivalent?
Qhov kev txiav txim siab los tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob monovalent, xws li Moderna, yog ua raws li cov kab mob loj tshaj plaws ntawm tus kab mob kis thaum lub sijhawm txhim kho. Cov protein ntau ntawm tus kab mob SARS-CoV-2 tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo thoob plaws ntau hom, ua rau nws yog lub hom phiaj zoo tshaj plaws rau kev tsim tshuaj tiv thaiv. Los ntawm kev tsom mus rau ib hom kab mob, Moderna muaj peev xwm txhim kho nws txoj kev tshawb fawb thiab kev txhim kho, thaum kawg ua rau kev tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv sai.
xaus
Hauv kev xaus, Moderna cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tsis yog tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent. Nws yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob monovalent uas tsom rau cov protein ntau ntawm tus kab mob SARS-CoV-2. Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent muaj lawv qhov zoo hauv qee qhov xwm txheej, Moderna txoj hauv kev tau ua pov thawj ua tiav hauv kev muab kev tiv thaiv tus kab mob tseem ceeb ntawm tus kab mob. Raws li kev tawm tsam tiv thaiv COVID-19 txuas ntxiv mus, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum tau paub txog ntau hom tshuaj tiv thaiv muaj thiab lawv cov yam ntxwv tshwj xeeb.
FAQ:
Q: Dab tsi yog qhov txawv ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent thiab monovalent?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent muab kev tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob sib txawv lossis hom kab mob lossis kab mob, thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv monovalent tsom rau ib hom kab mob lossis hom.
Q: Vim li cas Moderna tau xaiv los tsim cov tshuaj tiv thaiv monovalent?
A: Moderna tau tsom mus rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv monovalent vim tias cov protein ntau ntawm tus kab mob SARS-CoV-2 tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo thoob plaws ntau hom, ua rau nws yog lub hom phiaj zoo tshaj plaws rau kev tsim tshuaj tiv thaiv.
Q: Puas muaj qhov zoo rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tuaj yeem muab kev tiv thaiv ntau hom kab mob lossis hom kab mob, uas tuaj yeem muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau cov xwm txheej uas muaj ntau hom kab mob sib txawv.
Q: Puas yog Moderna cov tshuaj tiv thaiv monovalent tiv thaiv txhua hom kab mob?
A: Thaum Moderna cov tshuaj tiv thaiv feem ntau tsom rau cov kab mob tseem ceeb ntawm tus kab mob, nws tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig tiv thaiv ntau hom kab mob, suav nrog cov kev hloov tshiab. Txawm li cas los xij, kev tshawb fawb tsis tu ncua tab tom ua los saib xyuas qhov ua tau zoo ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tshiab.