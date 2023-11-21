Puas yog Lowes muaj los ntawm Walmart?

Hauv ntiaj teb cov khw muag khoom loj heev, nws yooj yim kom tsis meej pem txog cov tuam txhab twg uas muaj. Ib lo lus nug uas feem ntau tshwm sim yog seb Lowe's, lub khw muag khoom txhim kho tsev nrov, yog Walmart. Cia peb delve rau hauv lub ncauj lus no thiab tshem tawm cov kev xav tsis zoo.

Cov tswv cuab:

Tsis yog, Lowe's tsis yog los ntawm Walmart. Ob lub khw muag khoom loj no yog cov chaw sib cais nrog lawv tus kheej cov tswv cuab. Lowe's Companies, Inc., feem ntau hu ua Lowe's, yog ib lub tuam txhab lag luam uas muaj npe nyob hauv New York Tshuag Txauv. Ntawm qhov tod tes, Walmart Inc., kuj yog lub tuam txhab lag luam lag luam, ua haujlwm nws tus kheej cov khw muag khoom muag.

Hais txog Lowe's:

Lowe's yog lub npe nrov Asmeskas kev txhim kho tsev thiab cov khoom siv hauv tsev uas muaj ntau yam khoom siv rau DIY cov neeg nyiam, cov tswv tsev, thiab cov neeg cog lus. Tsim muaj xyoo 1946, Lowe's tau loj hlob los ua tus muag khoom txhim kho tsev thib ob hauv Tebchaws Meskas, nrog ntau txhiab lub khw muag khoom thoob plaws tebchaws. Lub tuam txhab tsom mus rau kev muab cov neeg siv khoom nrog cov khoom zoo, kev pabcuam tshwj xeeb, thiab cov lus qhia kws tshaj lij rau lawv cov haujlwm txhim kho tsev.

Txog Walmart:

Walmart, nrhiav tau hauv 1962, yog lub khw muag khoom loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Nws ua haujlwm ntawm cov khw muag khoom loj, cov khw muag khoom luv nqi, thiab cov khw muag khoom noj hauv ntau lub tebchaws. Walmart paub txog nws "txhua hnub tus nqi qis", muab ntau yam khoom ntawm tus nqi pheej yig. Lub tuam txhab muaj ib qho tseem ceeb nyob rau hauv Teb Chaws Asmeskas thiab yog ib tug loj players nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no khw muag khoom lag luam.

FAQ:

Q: Puas muaj kev sib txuas ntawm Lowe's thiab Walmart?

A: Thaum Lowe's thiab Walmart yog ob lub khw muag khoom loj, tsis muaj kev sib txuas ncaj qha lossis kev sib koom ua tswv cuab ntawm ob lub tuam txhab.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem pom cov khoom zoo sib xws ntawm Lowe's thiab Walmart?

A: Yog lawm, Lowe's thiab Walmart muaj ntau yam khoom txhim kho hauv tsev, txawm tias lawv cov khoom xaiv thiab cov tswv yim nqi yuav txawv.

Q: Lub tuam txhab twg loj dua, Lowe's lossis Walmart?

A: Walmart yog qhov loj dua li Lowe's nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm cov nyiaj tau los, khw muag khoom, thiab lub ntiaj teb muaj nyob.

Hauv kev xaus, Lowe's thiab Walmart yog cais cov koom haum nrog lawv tus kheej cov tswv cuab cov qauv. Thaum ob lub tuam txhab ua haujlwm hauv kev lag luam muag khoom, lawv muaj cov qauv kev lag luam thiab cov tswv yim sib txawv. Yog li, lwm zaus koj tab tom npaj ib qhov project txhim kho tsev, koj yuav paub qhov twg mus rau lub taub hau - Lowe's rau koj cov kev xav tau DIY thiab Walmart rau cov khoom lag luam pheej yig txhua hnub.