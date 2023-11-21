Puas yog Apple lossis Walmart Loj dua?
Hauv ntiaj teb ntawm cov tuam txhab loj, ob lub npe feem ntau sawv tawm: Apple thiab Walmart. Ob lub tuam txhab tau ua tiav kev vam meej thiab tau dhau los ua cov npe tsev neeg thoob plaws ntiaj teb. Tab sis thaum nws los txiav txim seb qhov twg yog qhov loj dua, cov lus teb tsis ncaj nraim li qhov nws zoo li.
Defining "loj"
Ua ntej peb delve rau hauv qhov sib piv, cia peb tsim qhov peb txhais li cas los ntawm "loj dua." Nyob rau hauv cov ntsiab lus no, peb tab tom hais txog qhov loj ntawm lub tuam txhab nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm kev ua lag luam capitalization, uas yog tag nrho cov nqi ntawm ib lub tuam txhab zoo heev shares ntawm Tshuag. Kev ua lag luam peev yog ib qho kev siv dav siv los ntsuas qhov loj thiab tus nqi ntawm lub tuam txhab.
Apple's Dominance
Apple, lub tuam txhab thev naus laus zis paub txog nws cov khoom tshiab zoo li iPhone, iPad, thiab Mac, tau tuav lub npe ntawm lub tuam txhab muaj txiaj ntsig tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Nrog rau kev lag luam peev nyiaj txiag uas tau dhau los ntawm trillion-duas cim, Apple tau txhim kho nws txoj haujlwm ua lub zog thoob ntiaj teb. Lub tuam txhab muaj peev xwm los tsim cov thev naus laus zis tshiab thiab nws cov neeg siv khoom ncaj ncees tau pab txhawb rau nws txoj kev vam meej.
Walmart's Retail Empire
Ntawm qhov tod tes, Walmart, lub khw muag khoom behemoth, tau tsim nws lub teb chaws Ottoman ntawm lub hauv paus ntawm tus nqi qis thiab cov khoom lag luam loj. Nrog ntau txhiab lub khw muag khoom thoob ntiaj teb, Walmart tau dhau los ua cov khw muag khoom loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Nws cov peev txheej lag luam, txawm tias tsis siab npaum li Apple's, tseem yog qhov tseem ceeb, qhia txog nws qhov muaj nyob hauv khw muag khoom.
Muab piv cov lej
Raws li lub sijhawm sau ntawv, Apple lub lag luam peev nyiaj nyob ib puag ncig $ 2.5 trillion, ua rau nws yog lub tuam txhab muaj txiaj ntsig tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Nyob rau hauv sib piv, Walmart lub lag luam peev nyiaj yog kwv yees li $ 400 billion, ho qis dua Apple's tab sis tseem zoo siab rau nws tus kheej txoj cai.
FAQ
Q: Puas yog kev lag luam peev tsuas yog ntsuas ntawm lub tuam txhab loj?
A: Tsis yog, kev lag luam peev nyiaj tsuas yog ib qho kev ntsuas siv los txiav txim siab lub tuam txhab loj. Lwm yam, xws li cov nyiaj tau los, cov nyiaj tau los, thiab cov khoom muaj nqis, kuj ua lub luag haujlwm hauv kev ntsuam xyuas lub tuam txhab qhov loj thiab kev cuam tshuam.
Q: Puas yog kev lag luam peev nyiaj hloov pauv?
A: Yog lawm, kev lag luam peev tuaj yeem hloov pauv txhua hnub raws li ntau yam, suav nrog cov nqi khoom lag luam, kev xav ntawm cov neeg ua lag luam, thiab kev lag luam.
Q: Lub tuam txhab puas tuaj yeem hloov pauv lub sijhawm?
A: Yog lawm. Cov tuam txhab lag luam kev lag luam tuaj yeem hloov pauv tau ntau lub sijhawm vim muaj cov yam ntxwv xws li kev ua lag luam, kev lag luam tiam sis, thiab kev lag luam.
Nyob rau hauv xaus, thaum ob qho tib si Apple thiab Walmart yog undoubtedly loj tuam txhab uas muag, Apple tam sim no tuav lub npe ntawm lub tuam txhab loj nyob rau hauv cov nqe lus ntawm kev ua lag luam peev. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias kev lag luam peev nyiaj tsuas yog ib feem ntawm lub tuam txhab tag nrho qhov loj thiab kev cuam tshuam. Ob Apple thiab Walmart tau tso lub cim tsis tuaj yeem ntawm lawv cov kev lag luam thiab txuas ntxiv txhim kho kev lag luam toj roob hauv pes hauv lawv txoj kev tshwj xeeb.