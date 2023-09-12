Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Series thiab Apple Watch Series 9 Launch

Apple Event 2023 tau ntes cov neeg nyob ib ncig ntawm lub ntiaj teb no, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog cov kiv cua Apple thiab cov neeg nyiam yuav lub iPhone tshiab. Thaum lub sijhawm qhov kev tshwm sim no, Apple yuav nthuav tawm nws qhov kev cia siab heev iPhone 15 series thiab qhov tseeb iteration ntawm nws Apple Watch, Series 9.

Raws li cov lus ceeb toom, iPhone 15 yuav muaj nyob rau hauv Is Nrias teb tam sim ntawd tom qab nws tso tawm thoob ntiaj teb. Qhov no yog qhov tseem ceeb tawm ntawm cov tswv yim tso tawm yav dhau los, qhov twg iPhone muag hauv Is Nrias teb tau pib ntau tom qab tshaj tawm thoob ntiaj teb. Bloomberg, hais txog cov peev txheej txhim khu kev qha, tau tshaj tawm tias lub rooj sib tham ntawm iPhone 15 tab tom tshwm sim hauv Is Nrias teb, ua kom muaj cov qauv tam sim no hauv lub tebchaws.

Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem tsis tau paub meej tias txhua qhov sib txawv, suav nrog iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, thiab iPhone Pro Max, yuav muaj tam sim hauv Is Nrias teb. Keeb kwm, Pro variants tau nthuav tawm hauv Is Nrias teb me ntsis tom qab, thiab lawv lub rooj sib txoos tsis tshwm sim hauv lub tebchaws.

Apple Event 2023 yuav pib thaum 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Cov neeg saib tuaj yeem saib qhov tshwm sim nyob ntawm Apple lub vev xaib official thiab YouTube. Qhov kev tshwm sim yuav raug tshaj tawm ncaj qha los ntawm Apple Park, lub tuam txhab lub hauv paus chaw haujlwm. Peb tseem yuav muab cov kev hloov tshiab nyob rau hauv peb lub vev xaib, ua kom koj paub txog cov yam ntxwv tshiab thiab tshaj tawm txog iPhone 15 thiab lwm yam khoom.

