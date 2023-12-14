Intel Unveils Tshiab Core Ultra Processors rau Laptops

In a recent announcement, Intel revealed its latest lineup of mobile processors, called Core Ultra, which will be part of the Meteor Lake family. The new processors are designed to offer improved power efficiency and performance by splitting tasks across different chiplets. Intel claims that its Core Ultra 7 165H chip provides an 11 percent boost in multi-threading performance compared to rival processors from AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple, while consuming 25 percent less power than the previous generation Intel Core i7-1370P.

One notable feature of the Core Ultra processors is the integration of a neural processing unit (NPU), which enables low-power AI acceleration and off-loading of CPU and GPU tasks. This allows for the efficient execution of AI-powered features such as background blur, eye tracking, and picture framing. The inclusion of the NPU also signals Intel’s focus on developing more extensive AI capabilities for future versions of Windows.

The flagship Core Ultra processor, the Core Ultra 9 185H, is equipped with 16 cores and 22 threads. It features six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power cores that handle less demanding workloads. The chip boasts a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz and incorporates an Arc GPU with eight Xe cores. The new Xe LPG architecture offers improved performance at lower voltage levels and supports Intel’s XeSS upscaling technology and ray tracing.

While the Core Ultra 9 185H processor is set to release in 2024, other processors in the Meteor Lake lineup are already available. Manufacturers such as MSI, Asus, Lenovo, and Acer have already incorporated the Core Ultra processors into their new laptop models. These laptops offer various configurations, with some featuring the flagship Core Ultra 9 chip and built-in Arc graphics. Prices for these laptops range from $1,049 to $2,989, depending on the model and specifications.

Overall, Intel’s Core Ultra processors aim to deliver enhanced power efficiency, performance, and AI capabilities to the laptop market. As more laptop manufacturers adopt these processors, consumers can expect a wider range of options and improved computing experiences.