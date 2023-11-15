Is Nrias teb vs New Zealand Cricket Match Breaks Streaming Cov Ntaub Ntawv

A historic cricket match between India and New Zealand has shattered all previous records for on-demand video streaming. Over 47 million viewers watched the match simultaneously on Disney’s Hotstar platform, making it the highest number of concurrent viewers ever recorded.

This milestone surpassed the previous record set by Hotstar itself earlier this month, when 44 million viewers streamed content simultaneously. In terms of concurrent viewers, Hotstar now holds a significant lead over its rival JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million viewers earlier this year.

The significance of this achievement for Hotstar cannot be understated. As Disney continues to stream the ICC World Cup cricket matches at no cost to Indian mobile viewers, it is also grappling with the loss of digital subscribers in India and evaluating the future of its local operations.

These developments come amidst Disney’s efforts to compete with Viacom18, which is backed by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. The Indian market, with its massive population, holds great potential for Disney, despite the challenges it faces in maintaining its digital subscriber base.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has expressed the company’s desire to remain in the Indian market, indicating that they are actively exploring their options. Despite losing over 23 million subscribers in the past year, Hotstar remains a key player in the Indian streaming industry.

As streaming platforms battle for dominance in this rapidly growing market, the India vs New Zealand cricket match has undoubtedly showcased the power and reach of on-demand video streaming. It not only broke records but also underscored the growing popularity of online content consumption among Indian viewers.

