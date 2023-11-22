Cov tswv Walmart nplua nuj npaum li cas?

Muaj pes tsawg tus tswv Walmart?
Hauv thaj av ntawm cov khw muag khoom loj, Walmart tau kav ntev ntev. Nrog nws cov kev sib txuas ntawm cov khw muag khoom thiab cov khoom lag luam dav dav, lub tuam txhab tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo kawg ntawm kev muaj nyiaj ntau xyoo. Tab sis tsuas yog tus tswv ntawm lub khw muag khoom behemoth nplua nuj npaum li cas xwb? Cia wb mus saib ntxiv.
Walton tsev neeg, cov xeeb ntxwv ntawm Walmart tus tsim Sam Walton, yog thawj tus tswv ntawm lub tuam txhab. Raws li xyoo 2021, tsev neeg cov nyiaj txiag sib sau kwv yees kwv yees li ntawm $ 247 billion, ua rau lawv yog ib tsev neeg muaj nyiaj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Daim duab staggering no feem ntau yog vim lawv cov tswv cuab ntawm Walmart, uas tseem yog cov khw muag khoom loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb.
Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias kev nplua nuj ntawm Walton tsev neeg tsis sib npaug ntawm nws cov tswv cuab. Tsev neeg cov hmoov zoo tau muab faib ua ob peb tus neeg, nrog rau plaub tus menyuam ntawm Sam Walton - Jim, Alice, Rob, thiab Lukas - yog thawj tus tau txais txiaj ntsig. Txhua tus ntawm lawv tuav ib ceg txheem ntseeg loj hauv lub tuam txhab, pab txhawb rau lawv cov nyiaj txiag loj.
FAQ:
Q: Yuav ua li cas Walton tsev neeg khaws lawv cov nyiaj txiag?
A: Walton tsev neeg cov nyiaj txiag feem ntau yog los ntawm lawv cov tswv cuab ntawm Walmart. Raws li lub tuam txhab loj hlob thiab nthuav dav, lawv cov hmoov zoo li cas.
Q: Yuav ua li cas nyiaj txiag ntawm Walton tsev neeg piv rau lwm cov billionaires?
A: Tsev neeg Walton ib txwm nyob ntawm cov neeg muaj nyiaj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb. Txawm li cas los xij, lawv cov peev txheej tau dhau los ntawm lwm tus neeg nplua nuj xws li Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, thiab Bill Gates.
Q: Dab tsi cuam tshuam txog kev nplua nuj ntawm Walton tsev neeg?
A: Walton tsev neeg txoj kev muaj nyiaj nplua nuj tau tso cai rau lawv siv zog hauv ntau qhov chaw, suav nrog kev pab nyiaj txiag thiab kev nom kev tswv. Lawv tau koom nrog ntau yam kev pabcuam pub dawb thiab tau txais txiaj ntsig kev nom kev tswv ntau.
Nyob rau hauv xaus, cov tswv ntawm Walmart, tsev neeg Walton, yog incredibly nplua nuj, nrog rau kwv yees li ntawm $247 billion. Lawv cov txiaj ntsig loj heev yog qhov ua pov thawj rau kev vam meej ntawm Walmart raws li lub khw muag khoom loj. Raws li lub tuam txhab tseem muaj kev vam meej, nws zoo li tias cov nyiaj txiag ntawm Walton tsev neeg tsuas yog loj hlob ntxiv, ua kom lawv cov xwm txheej ua ib tsev neeg nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb.