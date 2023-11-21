By

Yuav ua li cas ntau zaus koj xav tau ib tug bivalent booster?

Hauv thaj tsam ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, boosters ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tswj hwm peb txoj kev tiv thaiv kab mob ntau yam. Ib qho kev txhawb zog zoo li no uas tau txais kev mloog tsis ntev los no yog lub zog bivalent. Tab sis ntau npaum li cas peb xav tau nws tiag tiag? Wb delve rau hauv lub ncauj lus no thiab nrhiav kom paub.

Ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv uas muab tshuaj tiv thaiv ntxiv rau ob kab mob tshwj xeeb. Nws muab cov tshuaj tiv thaiv antigens los ntawm ob qho tshuaj tiv thaiv sib txawv rau hauv ib qho kev txhaj tshuaj, pab txhawb peb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab ua kom peb muaj kev tiv thaiv ntev dua. Hom tshuaj tiv thaiv no feem ntau siv rau cov kab mob xws li kab mob diphtheria thiab tetanus, qhov twg ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis tuaj yeem tiv thaiv kab mob mus ntev.

FAQ:

Q: Ntev npaum li cas kuv yuav tsum tau txais ib qho kev txhawb nqa bivalent?

A: Qhov zaus ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj bivalent yog nyob ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb thiab tus kab mob uas nws lub hom phiaj. Feem ntau, ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent raug pom zoo txhua 10 xyoo rau cov kab mob xws li kab mob diphtheria thiab tetanus. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob kom txiav txim siab lub sij hawm tsim nyog rau koj cov kev xav tau tshwj xeeb.

Q: Puas muaj kev phiv los ntawm bivalent boosters?

A: Zoo li txhua yam tshuaj tiv thaiv, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tuaj yeem ua rau mob me me xws li mob ntawm qhov chaw txhaj tshuaj, kub taub hau qis, lossis qaug zog. Cov kev mob tshwm sim no feem ntau yog ib ntus thiab daws lawv tus kheej. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv hnyav tsis tshua muaj tab sis tuaj yeem tshwm sim. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau tham txog tej kev txhawj xeeb lossis kev mob nkeeg nrog koj tus kws kho mob ua ntej tau txais kev txhawb nqa.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem hla ib qho kev txhawb nqa bivalent yog tias kuv tau plam lub sijhawm pom zoo?

A: Nws feem ntau pom zoo kom ua raws li lub sijhawm pom zoo rau kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv. Txawm li cas los xij, yog tias koj tsis tau txais kev txhawb nqa, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj los sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob. Lawv tuaj yeem ntsuas koj tus kheej qhov xwm txheej thiab qhia txog qhov kev ua haujlwm tsim nyog. Kev hla kev txhawb nqa tuaj yeem ua rau koj muaj kev cuam tshuam rau cov kab mob, yog li nws tseem ceeb heev kom nyob twj ywm nrog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv.

Hauv kev xaus, bivalent boosters yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tswj hwm peb txoj kev tiv thaiv kab mob tshwj xeeb. Thaum qhov zaus ntawm cov boosters no txawv nyob ntawm qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab kab mob, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom ua raws li lub sij hawm pom zoo thiab sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob rau cov lus qhia ntawm tus kheej. Los ntawm kev ua haujlwm nrog peb cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, peb tuaj yeem ua kom muaj kev tiv thaiv ntev ntev tiv thaiv kab mob uas tsim kev puas tsuaj.