Ntev npaum li cas txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles zoo rau?



[Lub Nroog, Xeev] - Shingles, tseem hu ua herpes zoster, yog ib qho mob kis kab mob uas tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib tus kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Nws feem ntau cuam tshuam rau cov neeg laus thiab cov neeg uas muaj lub cev tsis muaj zog. Txhawm rau tiv thaiv qhov mob hnyav no, muaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles. Tab sis kev tiv thaiv los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no ntev npaum li cas? Cia peb kawm paub.

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, tseem hu ua Zostavax, yog thawj cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau pom zoo los ntawm US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) los tiv thaiv kab mob. Txawm li cas los xij, hauv xyoo 2017, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshiab thiab zoo dua hu ua Shingrix tau qhia. Shingrix tam sim no yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas xav tau los ntawm Lub Chaw Tiv Thaiv Kab Mob thiab Tiv Thaiv (CDC) rau kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles.

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muab kev tiv thaiv ntev npaum li cas?

Raws li CDC, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muab kev tiv thaiv muaj zog tiv thaiv shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem. Kev sim tshuaj ntsuam xyuas tau pom tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntau dua 90% muaj txiaj ntsig los tiv thaiv kab mob shingles rau cov neeg muaj hnub nyoog 50 thiab laus dua. Kev tiv thaiv los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix kav ntev li ob peb xyoos, nrog cov kev tshawb fawb qhia tias nws tseem muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau tsawg kawg plaub xyoos tom qab txhaj tshuaj.

Puas muaj qhov yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv?

Thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muab kev tiv thaiv ntev, CDC pom zoo kom txhaj tshuaj thib ob kom ua tau zoo tshaj plaws. Qhov koob thib ob yuav tsum tau muab ob mus rau rau lub hlis tom qab thawj koob tshuaj. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob pab txhim kho thiab ua kom ntev lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob, muab kev tiv thaiv txuas ntxiv tiv thaiv kab mob.

Yuav ua li cas txog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv laus, Zostavax?

Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles qub, Zostavax, tseem muaj tab sis tsis yog qhov kev xaiv ntxiv lawm. Zostavax muab kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles txog tsib xyoos, tab sis nws cov txiaj ntsig tau qis dua lub sijhawm. Yog tias koj tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Zostavax yav dhau los, CDC pom zoo kom txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix kom muaj kev tiv thaiv zoo dua tiv thaiv kab mob.

Hauv kev xaus, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem. Nrog nws txoj kev tiv thaiv ntev, cov tib neeg tuaj yeem muaj kev thaj yeeb nyab xeeb rau ntau xyoo tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv. Nco ntsoov sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob kom txiav txim siab lub sijhawm txhaj tshuaj zoo tshaj plaws rau koj thiab xyuas kom koj tau txais cov ntaub ntawv tshiab tshaj plaws txog kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles.

FAQ:

Q: Dab tsi yog shingles?

A: Cov kab mob shingles yog ib qho mob kis kab mob uas tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib yam kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas.

Q: Qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix yog dab tsi?

A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo heev uas tau pom zoo los ntawm FDA los tiv thaiv kab mob. Nws yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv uas xav tau los ntawm CDC.

Q: Ntev npaum li cas cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muab kev tiv thaiv?

A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix muab kev tiv thaiv zoo tiv thaiv kab mob ntev li plaub xyoos tom qab txhaj tshuaj.

Q: Kuv puas xav tau koob txhaj tshuaj?

A: Yog lawm, CDC pom zoo kom txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix thib ob kom ntseeg tau tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo tshaj plaws. Qhov koob thib ob yuav tsum tau muab ob mus rau rau lub hlis tom qab thawj koob tshuaj.

Q: Yuav ua li cas txog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv laus, Zostavax?

A: Zostavax tseem muaj tab sis tsis yog qhov kev xaiv ntxiv lawm. Nws muab kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles txog li tsib xyoos, tab sis nws cov txiaj ntsig tau qis dua lub sijhawm. Nws raug pom zoo kom tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix rau kev tiv thaiv zoo dua.