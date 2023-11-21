Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID kav ntev npaum li cas?
Hauv kev sib tw tiv thaiv tus kab mob COVID-19, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tshwm sim los ua lub cuab yeej muaj zog los tiv thaiv kev kis tus kabmob. Raws li ntau lab tus tib neeg thoob ntiaj teb tau txais lawv cov koob tshuaj, cov lus nug tshwm sim: qhov kev tiv thaiv tau muab los ntawm COVID cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntev npaum li cas? Cia peb nkag siab txog lub ntsiab lus tseem ceeb no thiab tshawb txog qee cov lus nug uas nquag nug.
Lub sijhawm tiv thaiv los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID yog dab tsi?
Lub sijhawm tiv thaiv los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID nws txawv nyob ntawm ntau yam, suav nrog hom tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tus kheej. Tam sim no, kev tshawb fawb qhia tias feem ntau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau tso cai muaj kev tiv thaiv zoo tiv thaiv mob hnyav, pw hauv tsev kho mob, thiab tuag tsawg kawg rau lub hlis tom qab txhaj tshuaj tag nrho.
Kev txhaj tshuaj tag nrho yog dab tsi?
Kev txhaj tshuaj tag nrho yog hais txog kev ua tiav ntawm lub sijhawm txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv pom zoo. Rau feem ntau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID, qhov no suav nrog tau txais ob koob tshuaj, nrog rau lub sijhawm tshwj xeeb ntawm lawv. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau ua raws li lub sij hawm noj tshuaj kom pom zoo kom muaj kev tiv thaiv zoo.
Puas txhaj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv ua lub luag haujlwm txuas ntxiv kev tiv thaiv?
Kev txhaj tshuaj Booster, tseem hu ua koob tshuaj ntxiv, tau qhia los txhim kho thiab txuas ntxiv kev tiv thaiv los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID. Cov koob tshuaj ntxiv no yog siv tom qab thawj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob txhawm rau txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob. Kev txhaj tshuaj Booster tam sim no tau pom zoo rau qee cov neeg, xws li cov neeg uas muaj lub cev tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob lossis cov tib neeg uas muaj kev pheej hmoo ntau dua vim lawv txoj haujlwm.
Yuav ntev npaum li cas kev tiv thaiv los ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav kav ntev?
Lub sijhawm ntawm kev tiv thaiv los ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tseem tab tom kawm. Cov ntaub ntawv ua ntej qhia tias kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tau nce qib tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob thiab muab cov txheej txheem tiv thaiv ntxiv rau COVID-19. Txawm li cas los xij, kev tshawb fawb tsis tu ncua yog xav tau los txiav txim siab lub sijhawm ntawm kev tiv thaiv zoo dua.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum lub sijhawm tiv thaiv los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID tuaj yeem sib txawv, lawv tau ua pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav thiab txo kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev mus pw hauv tsev kho mob thiab tuag. Booster txhaj tshuaj yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb los txuas ntxiv thiab txhim kho qhov kev tiv thaiv no, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog rau cov neeg tsis muaj zog. Raws li lub zej zog kev tshawb fawb txuas ntxiv mus sau cov ntaub ntawv thiab ua kev tshawb fawb, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nyob twj ywm thiab ua raws li cov lus qhia ntawm cov kws kho mob kom ntseeg tau tias muaj kev tiv thaiv zoo tshaj plaws tiv thaiv COVID-19.