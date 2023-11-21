Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent zoo npaum li cas?
Hauv kev sib ntaus sib tua tsis tu ncua ntawm cov kab mob sib kis, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau ua pov thawj tias yog ib qho cuab yeej siv tau zoo tshaj plaws hauv kev tiv thaiv kev sib kis ntawm cov kab mob phem. Ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv uas tau txais kev pom zoo nyob rau xyoo tas los no yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent. Tab sis tsuas yog qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv no zoo npaum li cas, thiab nws tiv thaiv dab tsi?
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog ib hom tshuaj tiv thaiv uas muaj kev tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob lossis hom kab mob tshwj xeeb lossis kab mob. Nws yog tsim los txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob kom paub txog thiab tawm tsam cov kab mob tshwj xeeb, yog li tiv thaiv kev kis kab mob thiab txo cov tsos mob hnyav yog tias tshwm sim.
Ib qho piv txwv ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv HPV (human papillomavirus), uas tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob uas muaj kev pheej hmoo siab uas paub tias ua rau mob qog noj ntshav. Los ntawm kev tsom mus rau cov kab mob tshwj xeeb no, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv txo qis kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev mob qog noj ntshav hauv tsev menyuam hauv cov tib neeg uas tau txais nws.
Qhov ua tau zoo ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tuaj yeem sib txawv nyob ntawm ntau yam, suav nrog cov kab mob tshwj xeeb uas nws lub hom phiaj, hom kab mob suav nrog hauv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, thiab tus neeg lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob. Feem ntau, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tau pom tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab txo qhov mob hnyav ntawm cov kab mob los ntawm cov hom phiaj.
FAQ:
Q: Yuav ua li cas txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent txawv ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv monovalent?
A: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent muab kev tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob tshwj xeeb lossis hom kab mob lossis kab mob, thaum cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob monovalent tsom tsuas yog ib hom lossis hom.
Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent puas nyab xeeb?
A: Zoo li txhua yam tshuaj tiv thaiv, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent raug kuaj nruj kom ntseeg tau tias lawv muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab ua haujlwm tau zoo. Lawv tau txais kev pom zoo los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev tswj hwm ua ntej muab rau pej xeem.
Q: Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent puas tuaj yeem tiv thaiv txhua hom kab mob los yog kab mob?
A: Tsis yog, tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tsuas yog tsom rau qee hom kab mob lossis hom muaj nyob hauv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Tej zaum nws yuav tsis muaj kev tiv thaiv lwm hom kab mob lossis hom tib yam kab mob lossis kab mob.
Hauv kev xaus, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tau ua pov thawj tias muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab txo qhov hnyav ntawm cov kab mob tshwm sim los ntawm cov kab mob tshwj xeeb lossis hom kab mob lossis kab mob. Lawv ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem los tswj thiab tshem tawm cov kab mob sib kis. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yuav tsis muaj kev tiv thaiv txhua hom kab mob lossis hom kab mob tshwj xeeb. Raws li ib txwm muaj, kev sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob thiab ua raws li cov sijhawm txhaj tshuaj pom zoo yog qhov tseem ceeb rau tib neeg thiab zej zog kev noj qab haus huv.